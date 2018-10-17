NY Times Adds Details of Alleged Gruesome Murder of Jamal Khashoggi

Earlier today we posted the Daily Mail account of how Mr. Khashoggi died but it is still not clear if anyone other than the Turkish officials have heard or seen the alleged audio and video of Mr. Khashoggi’s murder.

It appears to be hearsay — sensational hearsay.

The NY Times reported that killers were waiting when Jamal Khashoggi walked into the Saudi consulate in Istanbul two weeks ago. They severed his fingers and later beheaded and dismembered him, according to details from audio recordings described by a senior Turkish official on Wednesday.

Mr. Khashoggi was dead within minutes. According to The Daily Mail, it took 7 minutes during which he was tortured. Within two hours, The Times reported, the killers were gone, according to the recordings.

The details were leaked on the same day Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was visiting Turkey.

The Times referred to Mr. Khashoggi as a prominent dissident journalist who wrote for The Washington Post. His advocacy, which they didn’t mention, was on behalf of the Muslim Brotherhood and in support of radical Islam.

As they cut off Mr. Khashoggi’s head and dismembered his body, a doctor of forensics who had been brought along for the dissection and disposal had some advice for the others, according to the senior Turkish official.

Listen to music, he told them, as he put on headphones himself. That was what he did to ease the tension when doing such work, the official said, describing the contents of the audio recording. The Daily Mail had the same story and they both might have the same source.

Breaking News: Audio confirms Jamal Khashoggi was tortured and dismembered, a Turkish official said, revealing gruesome details and contradicting Saudi denials https://t.co/l0jH0qRRnE — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 17, 2018

WE URGE CAUTION

No action will be taken by the United States until Turkey completes their investigation. Turkish officials are sworn to bring the killers to justice.

“As for responses that the United States will take, we need to know the facts before we can begin to formulate what the appropriate response for this would be.”@SecPompeo speaks after his trips to Saudi Arabia and Turkey. pic.twitter.com/Wo4YZc0z51 — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 17, 2018