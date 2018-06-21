NY Times Calls These Adult Men “Unaccompanied Migrant Children”

This is nuts. The New York Times calls these seven adults “boys” and claimes they appear to be “unaccompanied migrant children”. They’re aged men with facial hair and everything. The media makes such fools of themselves.

A group of seven boys, who appeared to be unaccompanied migrant children, arrived at New York’s La Guardia Airport from Texas on Wednesday night. Read more: https://t.co/6M83JFEP26. pic.twitter.com/tBASq8j0c3 — New York Times Video (@nytvideo) June 21, 2018