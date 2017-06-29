NY Times Finally Admits 17 Intelligence Agency Narrative on Russia Hacking Wasn’t Accurate

In an article titled, Trump’s Deflections and Denials on Russia Frustrate Even His Allies, Maggie Haberman attempts to delegitimize Trump and portray him as deliriously unaware.

She spoke about his unwillingness to accept that Russia interfered in the presidential election to get him elected.

Haberman mocked him for claiming it was all a hoax, even after admissions by a CNN producer, Van Jones, the FBI, the CIA that there is no there there.

While putting Trump down, she quoted one Christie aide and some anonymous sources expressing their frustration.

Then at the end, came this correction.

Correction: June 29, 2017

A White House Memo article on Monday about President Trump’s deflections and denials about Russia referred incorrectly to the source of an intelligence assessment that said Russia orchestrated hacking attacks during last year’s presidential election. The assessment was made by four intelligence agencies — the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the National Security Agency. The assessment was not approved by all 17 organizations in the American intelligence community.

How many times did the Democrats bolster their Russia story by saying 17 intelligence agencies backed the assessment of Russia orchestrated attacks last year? No one even knew there were 17 agencies.

The correction is at the end of the article of course and it’s five days since the article was posted. Very timely of them we say in all sarcasm.

We knew from James Clapper’s testimony last month and from testimony six months ago that 17 agencies didn’t back the assessment but the NY Times finally admitted it.