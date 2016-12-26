NY Times Article Backs Up Obama’s-Senate’s New Orwellian Fake News Law

The NY Times didn’t waste any time backing up the Obama-Senate bill to put the government between Americans and the news to allegedly keep us safe. They posted information about a “dangerous” fake news story on the same day that Barack Obama signed The Countering Disinformation and Propaganda Act. The Times says that fake news is proliferating and dangerous. Of course, the logical conclusion is the government is the only entity that can intervene.

The government becoming involved in determining what is real and not real news, what we can read and not read, is what is actually dangerous.

A New York Times article on Christmas eve began by recalling the one right-wing idiot who attacked a pizza parlor to save allegedly kidnapped children held by a sex ring. That fake story is the one the left has been using to say the government needs to clamp down on fake news.

The Times article then went on to highlight another fake news story

Their account detailed a fake piece by an obviously fake “news” site, awdnews.com. Its headline read, “Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send[sic] ground troops into Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack.” The story had numerous errors, in addition to the headline, including the wrong name for the current Israeli defense minister.

The Pakistan defense minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, noted in a tweet, “Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh. Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too…”

Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AH — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 23, 2016

On Saturday, Israel clarified via a tweet that the story was “entirely false.”

Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AH — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) December 23, 2016

@KhawajaMAsif reports referred to by the Pakistani Def Min are entirely false — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) December 24, 2016

The New York Times noted that the Pakistani minister didn’t respond and as of Saturday his tweet had been shared 400 times.

The Times then wrote “proliferation of fake news stories — spread on social networks and produced by a variety of sources including pranksters, foreign governments and enterprising individuals who hope to receive advertising revenue by driving traffic to their websites — has become an increasingly serious problem.”

They obviously want the government to decide what is and is not fake news. Apparently our Senate does as well because they voted for a bill that involved the government and a host of leftists from journalism and elsewhere to help them in their newly self-anointed powers.

Then the article went back to the fake sex ring story which alleged Hillary and Podesta were part of the ring and to which a North Carolina man responded with a gun to free the “kidnapped children.”

The fake Pakistan story was probably planted by a Pakistani or someone trying to make money off fake stories. The website is obviously click bait. It’s hard to believe Pakistan actually fell for this.

One must also wonder about the timing of all this.