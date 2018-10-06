NY Times Pounces on Melania with Another Idiotic Story

The NY Times thinks this next story is newsworthy. The beautiful First Lady is a great emissary for the USA but you won’t hear much of that in the news. What you will hear this week from the lying-in-wait media is Melania wore a white pith helmet. She looked great by the way. See for yourself.



Apparently, this is a “potent symbol of white colonialism” [in the 1800s]. We’re sure that’s what she had in mind [sarcasm]. This is another example of presentism.

New York Times World said that her wearing the helmet during a Kenyan safari wasn’t her most glaring faux pas. But some see her choice of a symbol of European colonial rule as a big error on the global stage.

If she wore a black helmet, they’d say she was racist.

NY Times World claimed she created a spectacle and “raised eyebrows”.

If she did, they must have their own snowflakes in Kenya. Actually, I doubt the Kenyans were all that upset, maybe a few were, like here.

The Times article then went back to her jacket of months ago which said, “I really don’t care, do you?” Trump at the time joked it was aimed at the media. The media, for their part, claimed she wore it to demean migrant children in Texas.

Whenever she wears white, which looks great on her, the media trashes her and somehow relates it to racism.

Meanwhile, the media thinks Michelle Obama is another Jackie Kennedy. That shows you they are very biased.