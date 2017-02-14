NY Times Reporter ‘Slut Shames’ Melania, Calls First Lady a ‘Hooker’

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski revealed Monday that an unnamed New York Times reporter called First Lady Melania Trump “a hooker” at a recent event. Ratajkowski, who confirmed the journalist in question was male, said it was a case of “slut shaming”:

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me “Melania is a hooker.” Whatever your politics it’s crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don’t care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Politico contacted the New York Times about the accusation by Ratajkowsi. The Times’ responded, admitting it took place but said it was not meant for the public:

“At a party last night, a Times reporter who does not cover Washington or politics, referred to an unfounded rumor regarding Melania Trump,” a Times spokesperson said in a statement to POLITICO. “The comment was not intended to be public, but it was nonetheless completely inappropriate and should not have occurred. Editors have talked to the reporter in question about the lapse.”

Calling it an unfounded rumor is absurd. It’s well-known fact that those claims were made by the Daily Mail and have been completely debunked by the Daily Mail itself. Melania Trump is suing the online tabloid over the scurrilous story for which the Daily Mail now admits there was no evidence.

In another tweet, the model called it “sexist” bs and that it is. It’s also slander.

Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017