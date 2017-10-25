NY Times Reporters Are Belatedly Angry About Being Lied to Over the Fake Dossier

New York Times lawyers are angry that the Clinton people lied to them about having paid for the widely debunked Russia dossier about then-candidate Donald Trump. Perhaps the reporters should have investigated more thoroughly instead of pointing fingers at known liars.

“When I tried to report this story, Clinton campaign lawyer @marceelias pushed back vigorously, saying ‘You (or your sources) are wrong,’ ” Ken Vogel tweeted, referring to Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias.

"When I tried to report this story, Clinton campaign lawyer @marceelias pushed back vigorously, saying 'You (or your sources) are wrong,' " Ken Vogel tweeted, referring to Clinton campaign lawyer Marc Elias.

“Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year,” Haberman tweeted on Tuesday.

"Folks involved in funding this lied about it, and with sanctimony, for a year," Haberman tweeted on Tuesday.

The Washington Post came out with the story about funding of the dossier on Tuesday. It is a story that has been out for months. They reported that Marc Elias’s legal firm hired Fusion GPS, a private research firm based in Washington, D.C. with ties to George Soros, to provide opposition research on candidate Donald Trump.

A Clinton-backed group was behind the promotion of the unverified Russian dossier that contained scurrilous allegations against President Trump, according to the New York Post in June.

Fusion GPS hired former British MI-6 intelligence officer Christopher Steele to lead research, eventually resulting in a 35-page document that included claims against the Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia along with scandalous accusations about the candidate himself. The document was largely compiled with statements from spies tied to the Kremlin and now appears to be part of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Senator John McCain secured the document and provided it to the FBI who presented it to Donald Trump and then-President Barack Obama at the all-important Presidential Daily Briefing.

The key question is whether the FBI used it to launch and further the Trump-Russia collusion investigation.

CNN reported last year that the FBI used the dossier to spy on Carter Page, one of the Trump campaign aides who was only remotely tied to the campaign.

The dossier was also cited by FBI Director James Comey in some of his briefings to members of Congress in the Spring of this year, as one of the sources of information the bureau has used to bolster its investigation, according to US officials briefed on the probe, CNN reported.

Comey is reported to have used it in the Russia investigation and at one point offered to pay $50,000 for it. That is what the Republican-led House Intelligence Committee is attempting to find out but is getting no cooperation from the FBI and Democrats are putting road blocks in the way.

Dirty Cop James Comey offered to pay 50,000 for Fake Trump dossier ✔️ Andrew McCabe👎 Three CNN #ObamaGate pic.twitter.com/yM1fT3ue5B — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) June 27, 2017

If the FBI collaborated with this firm over the dossier, the FBI cannot be independent in any investigation of Trump. The FBI knew it was bad intelligence so why would they use it?

These are police state tactics.

Meanwhile, Tom Perez told The Hill that was the old DNC and the new one has no involvement, however, Perez has re-hired many of the people from the old DNC including Donna Brazile.

The dossier was intended to smear Trump and help Hillary. The people involved in the compiling and handling of the dossier had a vested personal and ideological interest in smearing Trump and boosting Hillary’s chances of winning the White House.

The firm still smears Trump through the media rumor mill. The dossier itself is being used throughout the EU to demonize the President.