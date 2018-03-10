NY Times’ Snowflake Keeps a Comfort Obama Doll in Her Purse

NY Times’ Jill Abramson keeps a comfort Obama doll in her purse to reassure herself when she feels stressed about the current administration. This is from a former executive editor of the NY Times.

She wrote: “It’s easy to look at what’s happening in Washington DC and despair. That’s why I carry a little plastic Obama doll in my purse. I pull him out every now and then to remind myself that the United States had a progressive, African American president until very recently. Some people find this strange, but you have to take comfort where you can find it in Donald Trump’s America.

Donald Trump is trying to return the government back to the people. These snowflakes want statism. That’s what progressives are – statists.

The left is completely unhinged and Abramson is a perfect example of the sorry state of journalism in the United States.

