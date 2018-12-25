NY Times Wants Big Brother to See Your Credit Card Purchases

The New York Times wants Big Brother to see your credit card purchases and monitor them because they loosely linked credit cards to gun purchases made by mass shooters.

The NYT published a piece on Monday, authored by Andrew Ross Sorkin. In it, he noted that some mass shooters purchased their weapons and ammo using credit cards. [And some number didn’t]

Banks are required to alert federal authorities to purchases exceeding $10,000, but rules prevent them from seeing what goods users are purchasing.

NYT’s Sorkin wants banks to track purchases at sporting goods stores and gun shops and prevent cardholders from purchasing multiple firearms “in a short period of time” and report unusual spending patterns.

The mass shooters with cash will require a different form of Big Brother supervision. We aren’t sure what they will recommend for them.

I’ve been working on this NYT project for months: Many of the deadliest mass shootings in the US were carried out by killers who used credit cards to buy high-powered weapons+ammunition that they couldn’t otherwise afford. No one was watching. https://t.co/IU2wGj4P7F — Andrew Ross Sorkin (@andrewrsorkin) December 24, 2018

Some people are thrilled with this idea of Big Brother infringement on our privacy and 2nd Amendment rights, but others were less so.

98% of mass shootings in the last 50 years have been perpetrated in supposedly gun free zones. So if you actually want to save lives, start with overturning laws that deny law abiding citizens their Second Amendment rights to protect and defend themselves. — DocWashburn❌ (@DocWashburn) December 25, 2018

So you’re going to have police or BATFE or whomever knock on millions of doors just because someone paid with a credit card? My kid is on a shooting team, I buy a LOT of ammo on credit cards. It’s an Olympic sport, lots of us do this! You have no idea what you’re talking about. — The Average Mike (@colovion) December 24, 2018

This will be proved to be useless when the next mass killer uses weapons, accessories and ammo that he’s already purchased or purchased over an extended (undetectable) period. Interesting concept to pursue, but not ready for prime time. — Gershon Ekman (@ekmngrlz) December 24, 2018

GUN GRABBERS ARE AFTER THE BANKS

Predictable next step is for the people opposed to me exercising my civil rights to go after banking institutions in an attempt to block financial transactions that involve gun sales. — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) December 24, 2018

This is your goal Andrew. This is the goal of suppressing my civil rights. pic.twitter.com/GO1Qr3PD3X — Ryan B. Leslie (@RyanBLeslie) December 24, 2018

A little late to the party. Obama/Holder already did this with Operation Chokepoint. We’ve been trying to tell everyone for years but but no one seems to really care until it effects THEM. @POTUS ended Operation Chokepoint but the damage was done. https://t.co/KjvvqABC1h — Kat5 (@kat1567) December 24, 2018

The Twitter user who sent the next nonsensical thought out is really reaching. But the first person to respond hit the nail on the head when he noted the role credit cards play in EVERYTHING! The point another made was that Sorkin works for the pedophilia network.

