NY Times–You Crazy Kids! Trump’s Not to Blame, Victorina Is!

A woman here illegally committed fraud and possibly identity theft to work for the Trump organization. She has a good job with decent pay but thinks she’s a victim. She gave an interview to the Trump-hating NY Times who wrote a hit piece based on her tale. Based on that, the authors suggest Trump is a hypocrite for his staff unknowingly hiring an illegal with fake papers.

The Guatemalan used falsified paperwork to illegally obtain a job at one of President Donald Trump’s golf clubs. She committed a crime or two or three. Someone in the Trump organization hired Ms. Morales thinking she was here legally.

NY TIMES AUTHORS ARE DUMMIES

Illogically and without gratitude, the illegal, Victorina Morales, 47, portrayed herself as a victim while admitting her crimes to the New York Times. They then ran a long hit piece against Trump, exploiting ‘victim’ Morales. They didn’t go after the criminal, they went after Trump.

The dummy Times tried to claim Trump was a hypocrite for hiring her, even though she had forged documents and was hired without anyone knowing she was here illegally.

“Mr. Trump has made border security and the fight to protect jobs for Americans a cornerstone of his presidency, from the border wall he has pledged to build to the workplace raids and payroll audits that his administration has carried out,” the vicious leftist paper wrote.

“But throughout his campaign and his administration, Ms. Morales, 45, has been reporting for work at Mr. Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, where she is still on the payroll,” the dopey report continues, sneakily suggesting that the president is a hypocrite.

Others have bought into the silliness:

SHE DOXXED HERSELF

Morales did herself in by admitting guilt. She is getting death threats and faces potential deportation, according to a follow-up report by the Associated Press. She is upset by this.

“We need to come out and defend ourselves,” she tearfully said to the AP. “I had enough with suffering.”

Her suffering is getting a good wage for the work she does, and, she’s the one who doxxed herself.

She should move to California where they love illegal aliens and afford them the worst quality of life.

