NY Will Lead Multi-State Lawsuit Over Census Asking Who’s Here

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman will lead a multi-state lawsuit [at least 12 states] against the Trump administration for adding a question on citizenship to the 2020 Census. The U.S. Commerce Department will ask who is here in the country, who is a citizen.

Schneiderman and the other power-hungry Democrats in these states will argue that they are protecting the validity of the census because illegals will be afraid to be counted.

“This would scare people away from the census. We know it would result in undercounts. It would result in injustice. It’s unconstitutional, it’s unlawful, and it’s just plain unfair. So I’ll be in court, with a multi-state coalition of colleagues from around the country, to stop this.”

They say the census must count everyone and that is true but if people choose not to fill it out, that’s on them. We have the right to know.

In fact, the left only seeks to protect the funding and legislative representation they get by counting illegals as if they were here legally. It’s power they want to keep.

The census has been used as a community organizing vehicle.Special interest groups have used the census as a job program and will now be locked out of it. Watch:

California under the lawless Xavier Becerra has also announced it will sue.

Schneiderman says this will hit New York hard, as it threatens federal funding and fair representation in Congress and in the Electoral College.

Why does it really hit hard? It actually hits hard because of all the people here illegally.

Sarah Sanders Says It’s to Protect Voters

The White House press secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, said in a briefing that the decision to gather citizenship data through the decennial census was “necessary for the Department of Justice to protect voters.”

“I think that it is going to determine the individuals in our country, and provide information that allows us to comply with our own laws and with our own procedures,” she said.

Ms. Sanders also said the citizenship question had “been included in every census since 1965, with the exception of 2010, when it was removed.”

We need to know how many people are here illegally. It’s a lot more than the 11 million as claimed for decades. The left definitely doesn’t want us to know the answer to that. We might want to build a wall!

As far as illegals not answering the question out of fea, the Census is never used for any follow up for investigation. It has never been.

At the beginning of the video clip, Vanita Gupta, an Obama leftist offers of her view of what is constitutional.

