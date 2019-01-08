NYC Mayor Stuns with Universal Health Care to Include Illegal Aliens

Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has stunned New Yorkers with his latest fiat. He put forward a comprehensive health care program that guarantees every single resident of the city, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status, a plan to cover more than half-a-million New Yorkers who use the ER as their health provider, reports NBC.
HIS PLAN IS REALLY ABOUT GIVING FREE COVERAGE TO ILLEGAL ALIENS
“This is the city paying for direct comprehensive care (not just ERs) for people who can’t afford it, or can’t get comprehensive Medicaid — including 300,000 undocumented New Yorkers,” spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted.
But don’t call it health insurance. The leftists don’t want that label.
The plan, according to De Blasio will guarantee primary and specialty care, from pediatrics to OBGYN, geriatric, mental health and other services, to the city’s roughly 600,000 uninsured people.
Many, if not most of these people, are in the country illegally.
The program is called NYC Care and will cost about $100 million to start as it rolls out in 2019. It will expand from there.
He won’t hike taxes to fund it — yet.
In line with other typical Socialists/Communists, he believes health care is a ‘human right,’ and the working man will be forced to subsidize the unproductive foreigners. There will be lots of waste and fraud.
There is already has a subsidized public option program in place, but now everyone is included, especially illegal aliens who show up at ERs.
We’ve got a plan to guarantee health care for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/AnMsFGZsLe
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 8, 2019
De Blasio’s program is centralized health care. In such a program, the government will get to decide if you live or die and they have no accountability, unlike an insurance company.
In 1987, Bernie Sanders explained that Single Payer – Universal Health Care – would bankrupt the nation.
Ontario Canada spends $54 Billion on med coverage for 14.3 million people. NYC can expect to spend at least 1/3 that amount.
Well, well, the liberal NY crowd will finally have to put their money where their overly tolerant mouth is. Good, glad this is happening. NYC and San Francisco will draw off the low-lifes from around the country. That should help to clean up some of the more sensible cities whose citizens choose to not support those who refuse to be accountable for their own welfare. I’d hate to be a real estate investor in either of those sh*t hole cities.
In the early 1960’s Kennedy was the political and spiritual leader of the Democrat Party.
His and our Cold War advisory was Nikita Khrushchev of the USSR.
During a shoe slamming tirade at the U.N., Khrushchev declared “We will bury you”, and we will destroy you from within.
It appears that today, with the help of his acolytes in the universities, and the media, that Old Nikita has won over the Democrat Party from it’s former spiritual Leader, Kennedy, to his Soviet ideology; and is a hairs breath from “destroying us from within”.
Who knew he was such a visionary?
There you go all of you hard working New York citizens. You get to pay for illegal alien invaders health care. You don’t need to take that next vacation, illegal alien aliens need free health care, you don’t need a new TV set, illegal aliens need free health care, your kids don’t need new clothes, illegal alien invaders need free health care, you don’t need a new car, illegal alien invaders need free health care. Enjoy working harder and longer so illegal alien invaders can have free health care.