NYC Mayor Stuns with Universal Health Care to Include Illegal Aliens

Communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has stunned New Yorkers with his latest fiat. He put forward a comprehensive health care program that guarantees every single resident of the city, regardless of ability to pay or immigration status, a plan to cover more than half-a-million New Yorkers who use the ER as their health provider, reports NBC.

HIS PLAN IS REALLY ABOUT GIVING FREE COVERAGE TO ILLEGAL ALIENS

“This is the city paying for direct comprehensive care (not just ERs) for people who can’t afford it, or can’t get comprehensive Medicaid — including 300,000 undocumented New Yorkers,” spokesman Eric Phillips tweeted.

But don’t call it health insurance. The leftists don’t want that label.

The plan, according to De Blasio will guarantee primary and specialty care, from pediatrics to OBGYN, geriatric, mental health and other services, to the city’s roughly 600,000 uninsured people.

Many, if not most of these people, are in the country illegally.

The program is called NYC Care and will cost about $100 million to start as it rolls out in 2019. It will expand from there.

He won’t hike taxes to fund it — yet.

In line with other typical Socialists/Communists, he believes health care is a ‘human right,’ and the working man will be forced to subsidize the unproductive foreigners. There will be lots of waste and fraud.

There is already has a subsidized public option program in place, but now everyone is included, especially illegal aliens who show up at ERs.

We’ve got a plan to guarantee health care for all New Yorkers. pic.twitter.com/AnMsFGZsLe — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 8, 2019

De Blasio’s program is centralized health care. In such a program, the government will get to decide if you live or die and they have no accountability, unlike an insurance company.

