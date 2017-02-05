NYC “Professor” Who Cursed Out Police at NYU Protest Is a Lobster Porn Artist

Remember the foul-mouthed professor who cursed out police, demanding they arrest “Nazi” Gavin McInnes? She is apparently a lobster porn artist, and, no, I’m not making this up.

She believes porn is the best way to fight hatred, fear and Trump.

Rebecca Goyette is a multimedia artist who dabbles in porn. Some of that is lobster porn. I should have warned you because you can never unsee this. Fortunately, some of it is blurred.

She makes dildo statues of out doll parts.

She’s also Rebecca Nurse’s great, great, great, great, great, great, great, great granddaughter and, as a feminist, she is very upset about what happened to her ancestor [she was hanged in Salem]. Therefore, she came up with her “Ghost Bitch” porn video.

The piece takes place in modern day Salem, where Goyette plays an aerialist historical reenactor by day, a take-no-prisoners dominatrix by night.

There was also some “sadomasochistic sexual havoc” in the video according to HuffPo.

Goyette believed the best way to send a big “f*k you” to pilgrims past and present, who go to wildly unconscionable lengths to silence otherness in all its forms, was to make an irreverent, nasty, hilarious, empowering feminist porno.

In addition to cursing out police, Goyette was quoted by RT making up crazy stuff the night of the NYU protests – in addition to screaming and cursing out cops:

“I got there as Gavin McInnes was making his way into the Kimmel center and huge fighting broke out,” Rebecca Goyette, an artist and adjunct professor at various colleges in New York told RT. “I saw some of his supporters being actively aggressive against NYU students. It turned into a big melee on his way in. Then I saw this guy, Franklin Right, wearing a red lumber jack shirt, he started a whole chant of ‘Heil Hitler’ with the Nazi salute.”

Goyette said students were chanting back “F*** white supremacy!”

“It was really apparent that the cops were there to support his (McInnes) supporters, not the rights of students on their campus,” Goyette said.

None of that happened. She’s insane. RT reported that she does teach adjunct courses.

This batch*t crazy woman is a poster girl for the Democrat Party.

In case you didn’t see her performance at the NYU protest, it’s here.