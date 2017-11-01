NYC Terrorist Won Chuck Schumer’s Lottery

In the wake of yesterday’s terror attack in New York City, the President hit Schumer for his role in sponsoring the diversity visa lottery system. Schumer tacked the program on to the Immigration Law of 1990. Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, the New York City mass killer, won the Chuck Schumer lottery to get into the United States.

The ridiculous program allows 50,000 people to come in from underrepresented nations,not based on merit, it is a completely random basis.

“The terrorist came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty. I want merit based,” the president said.

The president went on to tweet at “Fox and Friends,” saying his administration is fighting for a merit-based process and quoting a guest on the show, Tony Shaffer.

He nailed Schumer by quoting Col. Schaffer saying the New York Senator is responsible for “helping to import Europe’s problems”.

Hack Schumer, with his customary knack for diverting from the core issues, tweeted, “I believe and have always believed immigration is good for America. President Trump, instead of politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national emergency, should be focusing on the real solution — anti-terrorism funding — which he proposed cutting in the most recent budget.”

The New York leftist then called for the funding to be restored. Not a word was mentioned about the diversity visa program.

Dan Bongino responded to Schumer towards the end of this next video clip. The Democrat Party is an open borders party, lost to radical views in his opinion. It’s all about power for them, not security for the nation. A case in point is Chuck Schumer, he believes, the man who came out today to condemn the President for wanting to keep Americans safe.

The diversity immigrant who killed eight people and injured another eleven in New York City on Tuesday is described as “gleeful” Wednesday over his vile crimes.

The 29-year old, a member of a radical New Jersey Omar Mosque, left two notes written in Arabic, saying he did it in the name of ISIS. One note said “ISIS lives forever”. Mayor de Blasio almost immediately came out to say there are no ties to terrorism. He is not saying that any longer.

A cell phone at the scene a month ago had an ISIS logo on it. It was posted on ISIS sites in August, Rep. Michael McFaul said on Fox & Friends Wednesday morning.

Five of those murdered by the Uzbek lottery winner were friends from Argentina celebrating their 30th high school reunion in New York City, Argentina’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said. One man paid for two of his friends to go on the trip. A sixth member of the eight member group is injured and hospitalized. A Belgian citizen was also killed. Two handicapped children and two teachers on the school bus hit by the terrorist are hospitalized. Several who are hospitalized are fighting for their lives.

The Mosque is a known and monitored hub of terror activity. It should be closed.

Local grocers who knew the man described the killer to a Fox News reporter as uneducated and dumb. He would come in to the local store to berate the cashiers and demand his own prices for goods.

Police officer Ryan Nash is the hero cop who stopped the murdering terrorist. He is assigned to the 1st Precinct and “confronted the subject and shot him in the abdomen,” NYPD Commissioner James O’Neill said, adding that he “was wounded and transported to a local hospital.”