NYC to Be Hell Hole They Left! MS-13 Daytime Killer Was Out on Low Bail!

The MS-13 gang member, Ramiro ‘Caramalo’ Gutierrez, who killed a rival street gang member, has been slapped with a slew of charges after murdering a man on the #7 subway in broad daylight this week. The entire event was caught on tape (see below)

The murderous Gutierrez is set to face charges of second-degree murder, gang assault and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the killing of 20-year-old Abel Mosso, who authorities said was a member of the rival 18th Street Gang.

it was exposed when he was arrested in December, although it now seems to be wiped from the Internet.

Most of the MS-13 gang members are here illegally and are protected in the sanctuary city of New York. Guttierrez was one of three Flushing residents who were among a dozen MS-13 gang members indicted in December on an array of charges including attempted murder, conspiracy to murder, as well as drug and weapons possession.

Flushing is becoming a haven for MS-13.

The defendants planned to kill several members of the Latin Kings, a rival gang, as well as a member of their own gang who announced he wanted to leave, according to authorities.

They also plotted to burglarize a Kew Gardens Hills house that they believed had $80,000 in cash stashed away.

Gutierrez was let out on low bail of $2500 despite the severity of the charges. The 26-year-old murdered a member of another transnational illegal alien gang member in broad daylight on the #7 subway in New York which was caught on video.

In December, Gutierrez, who also goes by the nickname "Caramalo," was indicted alongside 11 other alleged MS-13 gang members by a Queens County grand jury "on various charges including attempted murder and conspiracy, in addition to drug and weapons charges," Immigration and Customs Enforcement said. Despite the involvement of ICE, it was not immediately clear anyone arrested in that bust is suspected of immigration violations because de Blasio forbade ICE to speak.

In December, they were labeled illegal aliens, but we can no longer confirm that.

ICE said in a statement at the time that Gutierrez and two of his associates – 21-year-old Josue “Colocho” Levia and 20-year-old Angel “Chamuco” Romero – were plotting to raid a home in Queens where they believed $80,000 was stashed inside. The attempted murder charge appeared to stem from an alleged plan to kill someone who wanted out of the gang, according to the ICE news release.

