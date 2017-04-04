NYC Uber Passenger Threatens Driver with False Rape Accusation to Get Her Way

There’s not much to say about this tape – the woman is insufferable. An Uber driver in NYC very patiently tells the abusive passenger to get out of his cab. Among other threats, she tells him to take her where she wants or she’ll tell the cops he tried to rape her.

It’s good he had a dashcam.

I guess if a woman cries rape, you shouldn’t always believe her. Maybe she needs a jail stay.

There is some bad language so be forewarned.