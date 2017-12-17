NYC’s Hard-Left City Council Opens Up a Path to Corrupt the Vote

New Yorkers will soon be able to register to vote online after DeBlasio’s hard-left City Council passed legislation to allow it Thursday.

The city Campaign Finance Board will set up a website and create an app to allow would-be voters to register.

Online voter registration is easily corrupted, hacked, and it’s all around a sell out of the legitimate voter’s right.

Tammy Bruce wrote last year, “One might note, with the federal government unable to protect its own systems, why should we believe that online voting is secure? And when that same government is working to thwart efforts that maintain the integrity of the electoral system by protecting it for citizens alone, our responsibility this year is more than casting our votes. It now must encompass being a watchdog for fraud in the aftermath of this nationally existential vote on Nov. 8.”

New York City will even allow Facebook to register voters.

It will create an indirect system to get around issues at the Board of Elections, where commissioners have not signed off on online registration. Instead, CFB will let people register online, then print out paper forms for them and deliver them to the elections board.

Right now, only the state Department of Motor Vehicles can sign up voters electronically, a process that requires additional identification and is off limits to those without DMV accounts.

New York City is overwhelmed with illegal aliens from around the world. Will they vote?

This is the same City Council that wants non-citizens to vote if they live in New York City for six months.

City Council chief and friend to FALN terrorists, Melissa Mark-Viverito, wants foreigners to vote, even illegal aliens. Guess how they will vote? They will vote for the hard-left every time.

“I believe that in a democracy, everybody should participate, and I don’t see how you call something a democracy when you don’t give everybody that opportunity to participate,” said Queens Councilman Daniel Dromm, Mark-Viverito’s point-person for non-citizen voting.

“They are American in every way but immigration status. They’ve done everything right,” Elia says. “They’ve worked hard in school, some have even served in the military, but when it’s time to apply for a license, they’re told, ‘Stop. That’s far enough.’ We shouldn’t close the door on their dreams.”

Obviously nothing these people promote is in any way suitable for a Republic, it’s socialism and they want illegals to decide the future of the country.