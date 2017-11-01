NYC’s Mayor de Blasio Shut Down Surveillance of Saipov’s Suspect Mosque

Sayfullo Saipov, who was seen mowing down people in Tuesday’s terror attack, bragged to police about his murderous rampage from his hospital bed, saying he would have continued mowing people down if he hadn’t crashed.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, told police he is pleased with his actions and is unapologetic for the attack, sources tell CBS News. One source said Saipov made “no bones” about the attack, which killed eight people and injured at least 12.

Guess who we can blame for this attack? There are a lot of guilty parties. Certainly Ted Kennedy and Chuck Schumer hold guilt for coming up with the program that welcomes America haters into the country, but more directly we can tie the communist mayor of New York City, Bill de Blasio to the killings if all the facts bear out.

The Paterson mosque that some neighbors said the suspect in Tuesday’s deadly terror attack in New York City attended was among several in New Jersey that the New York Police Department targeted as part of a broad surveillance program that was intended to identify “budding terrorist conspiracies.”

The Masjid Omar Mosque was most definitely identified as a target by the NYPD in a 2006 report. It was believed to be the subject of two federal investigations.

Police surveilled, but the program came to the attention of the media. The NY Times claimed police were spying on Muslims.

When the program was discovered, it became the subject of two lawsuits. Radical Muslim Brotherhood organizations in the U.S. constantly sue, claiming fake Islamophobia.

The NYPD agreed to greater oversight of its intelligence-gathering operations in an attempt to settle one of the suits, but the department ended up discontinuing the surveillance program in 2014.

The police had to discard all of the surveillance information they gathered as a result of the lawsuits.

De Blasio was behind the settlement and always planned to shut surveillance of mosques down. “

Our administration has promised the people of New York a police force that keeps our city safe, but that is also respectful and fair,” New York City Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio said in a statement. “This reform is a critical step forward in easing tensions between the police and the communities they serve, so that our cops and our citizens can help one another go after the real bad guys.”

As a candidate, de Blasio had said that “we need to do a full review of all surveillance efforts, and anything that is not based on specific leads should not continue.”

Well-known and highly respected Imam Tawhidi said he warned de Blasio but he did nothing.

In 2016, I told Mayor De Blasio that I was in NYC and noticed some hot radical centres. I was willing to point out serious cases. Ignored! — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) October 31, 2017

About #NYC terrorist attack, I personally sent letters to Mayor De Blasio online & in person about terrorist breeding in NYC.He did nothing. — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) October 31, 2017

Fact: In the last two years, De Blasio spent all his energy and resources in trying to bring down President Trump and not Islamic Extremists — Imam Tawhidi (@Imamofpeace) October 31, 2017

He was too busy protecting illegal immigrants & trying to frustrate federal law enforcement / counterterrorism efforts. https://t.co/inYOWkgsQs — Arthur Schwartz (@ArthurSchwartz) November 1, 2017

The congregants of the suspected terror mosque say Saipov didn’t attend but his neighbors said he did – regularly. These mosques ALWAYS deny these terrorists attended.