NYPD Turn Their Backs on Comrade de Blasio Upon His Return from G20 Riots

Hundreds of cops once again turned their backs on Mayor Bill de Blasio. As police officers assembled outside the World Changers Church in the Bronx to honor the assassinated officer Miosotis Familia, many turned their backs as deBlasio’s eulogy rung out from loudspeakers.

This was the same reaction they had at the funerals of officers Wenjian Liu and Rafael Ramos two years ago.

The two officers had been slaughtered during the Obama anti-police movement.

This time, deBlasio skipped a vigil for assassinated officer Familia to go off and speak to communists violently rioting in Germany at the G20 Summit.

At the G20, he praised the Antifa and Black Bloc rioters. He praised the German police for allowing “protesters the right to protest”. The suggestion being that they aren’t allowed to protest in this country.

The police officers did the right thing – they turned their backs on him!

Thousands of police and the community are getting into formation to honor and #NeverForget NYPD Police Officer Familia in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/xAtYsYjWcJ — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 11, 2017 Judge Jeanine condemned the communist mayor. Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com