NY’s Gay, Disabled, Muslim, Jewish, Female, Undocumented Governor Lied

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, born and raised in New York as were his parents before him, gave a bizarre speech last week in which he claimed he was “undocumented” and dared officials to deport him.

Oh, if only….sigh.

“I’m undocumented. You want to deport an undocumented person, start with me because I’m an undocumented person,” Cuomo, 60, said during a bill signing allowing felons to vote, felons who have not yet paid their debt to society and are on parole. He is desperate for votes [The big problem is he did it by fiat].

The New York governor criticized the “extreme conservative movement” for being “anti-immigrant.” This is the man who once told conservatives to leave the state, they don’t belong here in New York. [Conservatives are pro-immigration, they just want them to come legally.]

He said his family, who emigrated to the U.S. from Italy, was constantly ridiculed with a racial slur, ‘WOP’, that he said meant “without papers.”

“I’m an Italian-American. I came from poor Italian-Americans who came here. You know what they called Italian-Americans back in the day? They called them wops,” Cuomo said. “You know what wop stood for? Without papers.”

No Andy, that is not true.

The word originated from southern Italy and comes from the word “guappo” which in Spanish means “dandy, dude, stud.” It was Americanized into a pejorative in New York to mean “worthless” like ‘vappa’, Italian for wine that has gone flat. Some referred to WOPs as ‘pimps’. It is not an acronym.

Even Dictionary.com called him out on Twitter for his misstatement.

Cuomo consistently says he is born of immigrant parents but His father Mario, a former New York governor, was born in Queens to Italian immigrant parents. His mother, Matilda, was also born in Queens.

His grandparents didn’t need papers to come to the United States and they weren’t illegal either.

