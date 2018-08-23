New York State subpoenaed Michael Cohen in the Trump Foundation probe and a spokesman for the “America Sucks’ Governor’s tax department, James Gazzale, confirmed the subpoena to the AP.

It was issued after Cohen’s attorney said the longtime lawyer for President Donald Trump has information that is of interest to prosecutors at both state and federal levels.

Cohen would allegedly know if Trump or his charity broke state law or lied about their tax liability. New York State appears to be fishing and, if they find something, the case will be referred for prosecution.

THE NEW YORK FISHING EXPEDITION

New York State seems to be on a fishing expedition in search of a crime. That is unAmerican. Robert Mueller is doing the same thing on a federal level. But that’s who we are now. It doesn’t apply to Democrats, however.

In June, New York’s acting attorney general Barbara Underwood, who vowed to go after Trump, filed a lawsuit against the Trump Foundation. It was over the alleged illegal conduct and “unlawful political coordination” to benefit personal and business interests.

The leftist Democrats urged her to charge the President criminally and that is what she said she planned to look into.

The suit claims Trump used the foundation’s charitable assets [most of the assets were Trump’s money] to pay off legal obligations, promote his hotels and businesses, and purchase personal items, including a portrait of himself. There could be a tax problem there.

If you promote yourself outside of the campaign, it’s a campaign finance violation?

The suit also claimed the foundation “illegally provided extensive support to his 2016 presidential campaign by using the Trump Foundation’s name and funds it raised from the public to promote his campaign for the presidency.”

That is definitely a stretch. The feds and the NYS officials are trying to say that he was trying to affect the election. In the case of the feds, they are claiming the money paid to Stormy Daniels to keep her silence affected the election. On the state level, they said he used the charity to promote his candidacy. It’s an insane overreach.

The NYS lawsuit seeks to bar him and his children from running a charity for ten years and to penalize him.

Mostly, it’s to embarrass him and his family or destroy him if they can.

A presidential pardon cannot be issued for a state crime.

MEANWHILE, HILLARY’S SKETCHY CHARITY GOES UNCHALLENGED