NYT Doesn’t Want You to Know Who Bought the $52,000 Curtains

The New York Times published a “bombshell” story about Nikki Haley’s overpriced curtains, only it should have been a bombshell story about Susan Rice’s pricey curtains. They told the truth in about the 6th paragraph but the headline and much of the story was misleading.

They took it back but still managed to trash the Trump administration. That was the intent and they stuck with it.

THE STORY

The State Department spent $52,701 buying customized and mechanized curtains for the picture windows in Nikki R. Haley’s official residence as ambassador to the United Nations, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts and had frozen hiring.

What an extravagance, but, the New York Times didn’t present the facts honestly as usual in their zeal to hurt a Trump official. The curtains were ordered by Susan Rice in 2016 which they did delicately admit down deep in the article but that’s not the way the article was presented.

Imagine an administration ordering something for two years from now when they aren’t even in office, but that’s another issue.

Nikki Haley and her boss Donald Trump had no say over the curtains.

No one ever checks the fake news NY Times so it was repeated mindlessly based on a fake headline and misleading paragraphs at the beginning of the post.

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin, tweeted a link to the NY Times article with this statement, “The State Department spent $52,701 last year buying customized and mechanized curtains for Nikki Haley’s official residence, just as the department was undergoing deep budget cuts. The full-floor penthouse is listed at $58,000 a month.”

Susan Rice was paying $135,000 a month rent. Haley pays a lot less rent.

The story is still being spread around and it’s a lie.

PATRICK KENNEDY’S A JERK

Patrick Kennedy, a top State Department official under the Obama administration, defended the purchase to the Times, noting that Haley only has one part-time staffer at the residence.

“All she’s got is a part-time maid, and the ability to open and close the curtains quickly is important,” Kennedy told the newspaper. Meanwhile, that’s untrue. She didn’t order them. OOOPS! On Friday afternoon, after reviewing the story, the Times said it had made a mistake in putting an emphasis on Haley [with her photograph]. In an editor’s note at the beginning of the story, it now says: “An earlier version of this article and headline created an unfair impression about who was responsible for the purchase in question. Editors’ Note: September 14, 2018 An earlier version of this article and headline created an unfair impression about who was responsible for the purchase in question. While Nikki R. Haley is the current ambassador to the United Nations, the decision on leasing the ambassador’s residence and purchasing the curtains was made during the Obama administration, according to current and former officials. The article should not have focused on Ms. Haley, nor should a picture of her have been used. The article and headline have now been edited to reflect those concerns, and the picture has been removed.

It’s confounding because the NYT even acknowledged the truth later in the same, original post.

A spokesman for Ms. Haley said plans to buy the curtains were made in 2016, during the Obama administration. Ms. Haley had no say in the purchase, he said.

NYT was ruthlessly called out, so the editors decided to “review” the piece.

THEY STILL STUCK WITH THE TRASH TRUMP PIECE

They still managed to trash the Trump administration, suggesting they are all living high on the hog.

Mr. Pompeo will soon receive government housing himself after the Defense Department agreed to rent him a flag officer’s home on a military base in the Washington area. The State Department said the unusual move would save on security costs. Mr. Pompeo is one of the few members of Mr. Trump’s cabinet of modest means.

While the State Department would not say where Mr. Pompeo’s house would be located, a United States official and a former top State Department official said he would live at Fort Myer, a small Army post near Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

Mr. Pompeo is one of the few in Trump’s cabinet living in “modest means”, according to the story.

The NYT staff are fake news. Truly they are. They never said a word when Obama and his team lived decadently. Barack recently stole a park to put up his monument to himself, a library, which isn’t a library, but rather a training ground for young Marxists. He’s managed to finagle $200 million from the bankrupt state of Illinois for it.

Report that NYT!