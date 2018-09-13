NYT Leaks Some of Desperate Dems’ Secret Anti-Kavanaugh Letter

Democrats are under tremendous pressure from their hard left base to stop Judge Kavanaugh from being confirmed to the United States Supreme Court. As a result, they have done everything in their power to slow the nomination until after the elections. They are banking on taking back Congress. In their desperation, with all else failing they pulled out the ole standby — #MeToo.

It’s very reliable for sure. Partisan hack Dianne Feinstein has a secret letter about a secret matter sent by an anonymous person. It doesn’t get more certain than that if you’re a Dem.

FIRST THERE WERE DELAYS

Democrats asked for one million documents on Kavanaugh in one month. This is despite the fact that they have more documents on Brett Kavanaugh than they had on the last five Supreme Court nominees combined. They have 900,000 records on Kavanaugh.

He’s still a mystery man apparently so they sent another 1,278 questions to him to answer by next week. This is according to The Washington Times. It’s four times the numbers sent to Gorsuch. It’s more than the total the Senate asked for from Obama’s two picks — Justices Kagan and Sotomayor.

Dianne Feinstein is up for election against a Hispanic legislator who is a communist and has half his relatives in the country illegally. That’s tough to beat in California so she has to make herself look good. She asked 241 of the questions.

Obviously, it’s another delaying tactic.

THEN THEY PULLED THE OLE SEXUAL MISCONDUCT CARD

The one thing the Dems hadn’t used yet, which is their favorite tactic, is to accuse the judge of sexual #MeToo misbehavior.

They let Gorsuch go but they sure hit Justice Thomas with it years ago. Remember the accusations against Herman Cain that disappeared when he pulled out of the running? Ask Gloria Allred how many times they fall back on that. It’s the one accusation that can find someone guilty without any evidence or a trial.

That brings us to sleazy Senator Feinstein again. The woman who didn’t know her top aide was a Chinese spy for twenty years, despite her lucrative and cozy relationship with the ChiComs, found a way, she hopes, to stop the judge.

She has a cryptic letter given to her by some anonymous person. She gave it to the DOJ to begin a probe into Kavanaugh.

Judge Kavanaugh is a family-oriented, God, country, apple pie kind of guy who spends his spare time doing charity work or volunteering at his daughter’s soccer games.

The letter is already leaking to one of the top fake news media publications — the New York Times.

The NYTimes.com reports that there is an accusation against Judge Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct with a girl when he was in high school.

The senior Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee — Feinstein — referred the matter to federal investigators.

The Times says: Two officials familiar with the matter say the incident involved possible sexual misconduct between Judge Kavanaugh and a woman when they were both in high school.

The White House responded almost immediately.

“Throughout his confirmation process, Judge Kavanaugh has had 65 meetings with senators — including with Senator Feinstein — sat through over 30 hours of testimony, addressed over 2,000 questions in a public setting and additional questions in a confidential session. Not until the eve of his confirmation has Senator Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him,” said White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec. She added, “Senator Schumer promised to ‘oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,’ and it appears he is delivering with this 11th-hour attempt to delay his confirmation.”

Aides to Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, said he has not seen the Eshoo letter, but he believes the committee is handling the matter appropriately.

Don’t kid yourself, he knows exactly what’s in that letter.

IT’S NOT CHANGING ANYTHING YET

Fortunately, Senator Grassley said it won’t change the timeline one bit.

Senator Cornyn calls it for what it is — unbelievable.

Let me get this straight: this is statement about secret letter regarding a secret matter and an unidentified person. Right. https://t.co/G6qVWdITbo — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) September 13, 2018

It’s just another tactic. This is the Democrats today. They are anything but Democratic.

These two paragraphs from @theintercept make it seem like whatever Feinstein has is a big ol nothing burger, but the existence of this letter will allow speculation to run wild – which will become the narrative. pic.twitter.com/3QTFJhAy1l — Ashe Schow (@AsheSchow) September 13, 2018