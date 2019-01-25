NYT Writer Gathered Opp Research for a Hit Piece on Christian Schools

S.Noble
In case you missed it, a New York Times writer sought opposition research on Christian schools after his newspaper reported a false, one-sided story about the Covington Catholic school boys and their interactions with leftist radicals, one a deceitful native American and the other an insane group of anti-gay racists called the Black Hebrew Israelites.

The dishonest reporters will possibly be faced with lawsuits, and tunes are changing. For example, the family of Nick Sandmann, the smiling boy, has hired the top media attorney in the country, Lin Wood.

The media also maligned the school. One story reported a gay boy wasn’t allowed to give a speech as a Valedictorian because he’s gay. That story was a lie. The boy didn’t even go to the school and the only reason he couldn’t give the speech at his school was that he submitted the speech after the deadline.

SLY DAN LEVIN

Now we have the story of Dan Levin, the American youth reporter for the Times, who took to Twitter to get testimonials about peoples’ experiences in Christian schools — only Christian schools.

Using the very negative, obviously negative #ExposingChristianSchools, Levin said if anyone reading his tweet was in his/her 20s and went to a Christian school, he’d like to hear their story. He told them to DM him.

Twitter is a sewer and all the angry people heed calls like that. The negative hashtag brought out some loons.

Dan Levin, Christian hunter

IT DIDN’T WORK OUT FOR HIM

He received an avalanche of responses from people offering positive experiences. People began to criticize him for hunting for dirt — gossip — to write a hit piece on Christian schools.

That’s when Levin came out with the tweet that he was looking for positive experiences as well. If so, why did he choose this time when his own paper and reporters like Maggie Haberman were vilifying the boys — falsely?

THEY SLAMMED HIM

He’s still getting slammed on social media. Some of the sarcasm is very funny.

BOMBARDED AGAIN

He was once again bombarded with people giving their positive experiences.

