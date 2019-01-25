NYT Writer Gathered Opp Research for a Hit Piece on Christian Schools

In case you missed it, a New York Times writer sought opposition research on Christian schools after his newspaper reported a false, one-sided story about the Covington Catholic school boys and their interactions with leftist radicals, one a deceitful native American and the other an insane group of anti-gay racists called the Black Hebrew Israelites.

The dishonest reporters will possibly be faced with lawsuits, and tunes are changing. For example, the family of Nick Sandmann, the smiling boy, has hired the top media attorney in the country, Lin Wood.

The media also maligned the school. One story reported a gay boy wasn’t allowed to give a speech as a Valedictorian because he’s gay. That story was a lie. The boy didn’t even go to the school and the only reason he couldn’t give the speech at his school was that he submitted the speech after the deadline.

SLY DAN LEVIN

Now we have the story of Dan Levin, the American youth reporter for the Times, who took to Twitter to get testimonials about peoples’ experiences in Christian schools — only Christian schools.

Using the very negative, obviously negative #ExposingChristianSchools, Levin said if anyone reading his tweet was in his/her 20s and went to a Christian school, he’d like to hear their story. He told them to DM him.

Twitter is a sewer and all the angry people heed calls like that. The negative hashtag brought out some loons.

I’m a New York Times reporter writing about #exposechristianschools. Are you in your 20s or younger who went to a Christian school? I’d like to hear about your experience and its impact on your life. Please DM me. — Dan Levin (@globaldan) January 24, 2019

IT DIDN’T WORK OUT FOR HIM

He received an avalanche of responses from people offering positive experiences. People began to criticize him for hunting for dirt — gossip — to write a hit piece on Christian schools.

That’s when Levin came out with the tweet that he was looking for positive experiences as well. If so, why did he choose this time when his own paper and reporters like Maggie Haberman were vilifying the boys — falsely?

I write about American youth, and the hashtag #exposechristianschools, which I didn’t create, went viral in recent days. I’m writing about the response to it and want to hear about all experiences, including positive stories/impact about your time in school. Plz DM me. — Dan Levin (@globaldan) January 25, 2019

THEY SLAMMED HIM

He’s still getting slammed on social media. Some of the sarcasm is very funny.

I am not a reporter but I am writing about #ExposeTheNYTimes

Are you in your 20s or older and were employed by @nytimes? I’d like to hear from you. Your experience and its impact on your life.

Any secret videos and recording would be helpful. Thanks. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ (@K1erry) January 25, 2019

The media attempting to justify their treatment of innocent children by smearing #Christians is a bold tactic. Also #CHRISTIANS, if you don’t vote the left out of power, THIS is the attitude that will prevail. Christians need to vote en mass to preserve religious freedom. — Steph (@steph93065) January 24, 2019

Nothing like a journalist trying to cover there tracks. You blatantly only want one side of the story with the first tweet. Why not just say the truth? You wrote the tweet. Own it pal… — Mark bradley (@Markbra96963604) January 25, 2019

This is every bit as loaded as the #fakenews hashtag, which no one who uses it created either. And if you and your editors don’t see why your tweet is problematic, you are even more out of touch than I had previously imagined. — hershaelyork (@hershaelyork) January 25, 2019

BOMBARDED AGAIN

He was once again bombarded with people giving their positive experiences.

I went to a Christian school from K-12 and I am so thankful for the strong Biblical foundation I received. I believe that is the reason I went on to excel in both undergrad and grad school. #exposechristianchools — Becca Yoder (@athalia10iolana) January 25, 2019

I had a very positive experience at a Christian school- complete opposite experience of what I as a 30 year old am experiencing today in the media. I’ve never felt so bullied, attacked, made fun of as I do today- by journalists, twitterers, fake news etc. — Lala (@Lala89361391) January 25, 2019

I absolutely loved my 12 years in Catholic school. I made wonderful friends who I remained friends with for the entire 12 years. The teachers were incredibly wonderful. The education was matchless. Imagine the best of education and morality colliding at one place! — Matthew Schatzman (@Chewbagel) January 25, 2019