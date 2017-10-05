O Canada! Migrants Pour Into Canada from US in “Unprecedented Numbers”

Fox News reported, people seeking asylum are leaving America for Canada in unprecedented numbers. They pour in from around the globe. Some have been in the United States for just days or weeks. Others for years.

Five times the number of migrants poured into Canada from the United States this year compared to all of 2016. So far this year, 13,000 have crossed illegally into Canada.

More than 5,700 asylum seekers crossed illegally in August alone, avoiding checkpoints and the risk of being sent back to America. Most simply walk in, crossing where a rural dead end in New York meets the Canadian border.

Prime Minister Trudeau did welcome them.

Justin Trudeau responded to Donald Trump’s immigration ban by saying Canada welcomes refugees who have been rejected from the US. He also said he was going to talk to Mr Trump about the success of the refugee and immigration policy in Canada.

Canadian officials are saying it’s unsustainable and they’ve stepped up deportations.

To those fleeing persecution, terror & war, Canadians will welcome you, regardless of your faith. Diversity is our strength #WelcomeToCanada — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 28, 2017