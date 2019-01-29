O-Cortez Agrees That the Healthcare Industry Must Be Nationalized

“If people let the government decide what foods they eat and what medicines they take, their bodies will soon be in as sorry a state as are the souls who live under tyranny.” ~ Thomas Jefferson

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (D-NY) policy director, Dan Riffle, tweeted support on Tuesday for Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA) proposals to eliminate the private health insurance industry in America, which would cost 1.5 million American workers their jobs.

“Yes, we’re going to get rid of the entire health insurance industry. That’s a feature, not a bug,” Riffle tweeted, linking to a video of Harris saying just that during a CNN town hall on Monday.

In 2017, 1.5 million Americans were employed by the healthcare industry.

Cortez, or AOC as she likes to call herself, has already made it clear that she wants to natonalize the energy industry.

The hardcore leftist also wants the government to confiscate other peoples’ money, especially if they make over an amount she deems to be too much. Apparently, she has never considered the fact that these successful people will be less productive rather than give it to the AOC government of the United States of Venezuela.

In this next clip, the commie IT girl acts like an intellectual.

COMMUNISTS AMONG US

The DOJ/FBI are very worried aobut Communists influencing our elections. What about the ones in this country destroying us from within?

Kamala Harris blatantly spouted communist ideology in her town hall and in prior pontifications.

Another Democrat icon and failed Georgia candidate Stacey Abrams is going to give the Democrat Party response to the State of the Union. It’s important to note that she is a Socialist.

Unsurprisingly, they can be fools

Democrats allegedly plan to prank Donald Trump during the State of the Union.

Another failed candidate from Florida, Andrew Gillum, a Socialist, possibly corrupt, will have a megaphone on CNN with the lunatic Republican Jeff Flake.

Andrew Cuomo has come out of the closet as a far-left lunatic. He will kill babies to the moment of birth, give free everything to illegal aliens, and he’s only just begun.

These leftists also hate Israel while calling those of us who support Israel anti-Semites.

Hard-Left Committees

Speaker Pelosi, a hardcore leftist, announced that the House Committee on Natural Resources would ask witnesses to recite only: “Do you solemnly swear or affirm, under penalty of law, that the testimony that you are about to give is the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth?” They will leave out the words, “so help me God.”

When she made the announcement, she had the anti-Semitic, anti-American, Ilhan Obama standing next to her.

Pelosi loaded the committees in the House with hardcore leftists. For example, Maxine runs the powerful House Financial Services Committe. She’s a Socialist and so is everyone on the committee.

Green New Deals, Universal Incomes, open borders, high taxation and regulations, no guns or right to self-defense, and so much more that they espouse has a name. It is called communism. They can come up with more euphemistic names like Progressive or Socialist, but they all end up in the same place. The dark world of the Democrat Party will descend on the United States and erase all that we have in the name of social justice.

Let’s not forget that the Visigoths are at the gates.

Watch Victor Davis Hanson, classical history scholar: