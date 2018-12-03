O-Cortez Flaunts Her Math Skills Describing Paying for Medicare-4-All

Soon-to-be commie congresswoman Alexandria Obtuse-Cortez suggested that “Medicare for all” costs be covered by money allocated to the Department of Defense. She thinks that the Pentagon loses $21 trillion a year and she will take that from their budget, which is actually $18 trillion.

She might possibly have a reading comprehension problem and misread an article from The Nation. The hard-left magazine reported, “…a mind-boggling $21 trillion of Pentagon financial transactions between 1998 and 2015 could not be traced, documented, or explained.”

She took that to mean per year.

$21 TRILLION of Pentagon financial transactions “could not be traced, documented, or explained.” $21T in Pentagon accounting errors. Medicare for All costs ~$32T. That means 66% of Medicare for All could have been funded already by the Pentagon. And that’s before our premiums. https://t.co/soT6GSmDSG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) December 2, 2018

She might not understand this, but she was ridiculously wrong:

Senior fellow at The Manhattan Institute, Brian Reidl, tweeted: Wow. You claim $21 Trillion in Pentagon Waste? The entire Pentagon budget from 1789-2018 has totaled $18 trillion, Come on, This is embarrassing.

He explained: For those wondering: In the original study, $21 trillion refers to transfers back-and-forth between accounts. So the same $1 can be counted 1000’s of times. It *does not* mean that $21 trillion in total spending was mis-spent. AOC should have realized $21T *spent* is crazy.

AOC’s math must be common core socialist math or maybe she just has no clue.