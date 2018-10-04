O-Cortez Looks Forward to Her ‘Inauguration’, Bashes “Insane” Right

Democratic Socialist and all-around know-nothing, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez thinks that if she wins in November she will be “inaugurated”. She also sees herself signing bills into law. She did say she wants to be president one day. Maybe she’s thinking ahead.

HER PLAN

Ocommie-Cortez falsely claimed to Vanity Fair in a recent interview that Democrats compromise before they get to the table.

In fact, Schumer doesn’t compromise before, during or after.

“When you’re dealing with these insane people holding the country hostage on the right, you can’t go in with your end point. You have to go in with a strong position,” she said.

“If they’re trying to end Planned Parenthood, I don’t think we go in with, ‘No, let’s keep Planned Parenthood.’ I think we go in with, ‘Let’s expand women’s rights to health care and have it guaranteed in every state.’ I think we can compromise on our tactics and how we get there, but we can’t compromise where we’re going.”

She loves big government.

She said she was “a thousand percent” committed to helping Democrats win the House, calling it “existential for the country” and invoking the possibility of impeaching President Donald Trump. “We are living in a world where impeachment is a realistic possibility,” she said. “We’re going to square up on Medicare for all. There are certain issues where I’m going to make some Democrats mad if they’re trying to deliver paydays for Wall Street donors. But that doesn’t mean I’m going to burn the house down over it.”