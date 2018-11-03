O-Cortez Sends Out a Hate-Filled Email in the Spirit of ‘Dialing It Down’

A writer for Daily Wire tweeted the revolting email sent out by communist/socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. It was hate-filled and meant to instill fear. Writer Kassy Dillon added she should be ashamed. A world led by people like Cortez will be very dark indeed.

THE HATE-FILLED HOLIDAY MESSAGE

O-Cortez said, truthfully, the mid-terms is a fight for “the soul of America”. Then she wrote, “…we can defeat the brutal white supremacist forces of anti-semitism, anti-immigrant nativism, and racism. We can hold accountable the cold-hearted monsters who have repeatedly attacked our health care. We can send a message to bigots and billionaires that this country belongs to all of us.”

She’s a regular Robespierre. O-Cortez continued, “…We must end Republican control of Congress and begin to reclaim control of our nation.”

REPUBLICANS ARE MURDERERS

O-Cortez is referring to the hard-left reclaiming control. Her next paragraph was to blame Republicans for murders.

“A Democratic majority will not bring back the eleven Jewish people in Pittsburgh massacred while they prayed. Or the two Black people gunned down days before at a Kroger grocery store in Kentucky. It won’t fully stop the relentless attacks against immigrants in America. But on Sunday evening, Pittsburgh mourners — angry and broken-hearted like us — chanted, Vote! Vote! Vote!”

Cortez is referring to the leftist members from Bend of Arc, who are funded by George Soros.

SHE IS THE DARKNESS

Ironically, after spewing this unforgivable and unsubstantiated hate, she said they can “…forge a powerful bulwark against Donald Trump’s hate and hold accountable Republicans who have been complicit in every step of his toxic, self-serving, and destructive agenda. We must offer a path out of the darkness.”

That has to be one of the vilest, hate-filled emails yet. The know-nothing socialist is poisonous and wants to bring the darkness of socialism and communism to American. O-Cortez, who is heading for Congress, stands for abolishing hate, ICE, and handing out freebies to illegals and everyone of the government’s choosing by stealing other peoples’ money. She stands for open borders. Her agenda is worse than that of the Communist Party USA.

This is a disgusting email. You should be ashamed @Ocasio2018. pic.twitter.com/REThoWKlli — Kassy Dillon (@KassyDillon) October 31, 2018

