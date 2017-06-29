Obama Admin Infiltrators Sabotaging the “Trump Doctrine”

With foreign correspondent, Cheri Nocita Berens

In his inaugural speech, Donald Trump promised to “unite the civilized world against radical Islamic terrorism, which we will eradicate from the face of the Earth.” This promise is in jeopardy because of Obama holdovers and new appointments who are working to block the president’s core doctrines. This will disappoint his supporters both here and abroad.

Egypt, which has been at war with the Muslim Brotherhood for years, took Trump’s victory as a harbinger of joint action against the MB.

The day after Donald Trump’s election, his Middle East advisor, Walid Phares told the Egyptian news site, Youm7: “Trump considers the Muslim Brotherhood a dangerous group that fuels the Jihadist ideology.”

That same day, Egypt’s Al-Ahram reported that “Egypt MPs said the election of Donald Trump ‎… means hard times ahead for the Muslim Brotherhood and good ‎news for the country’s President Sisi.”

The article recalled that on September 19th, “Phares told ‎Egyptian MPs … visiting America … that Trump considers the Muslim ‎Brotherhood a radical movement…. ‘There is ‎no problem at all with Trump’s administration, in that the Muslim Brotherhood would be designated ‎a [foreign] terrorist organization (FTO),’ said Phares.‎”

Margaret Azer, a Coptic MP told Al-Ahram:

“Trump’s victory represents a ‎radical departure from the Obama-Clinton clan ‎who supported the Muslim Brotherhood and other ‎political Islam movements,” said Azer, adding ‎that “in fact Hillary Clinton was the candidate ‎of the Muslim Brotherhood—rather than the ‎Democratic party—in the US presidential ‎election.”

During his January 11th confirmation hearing, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson included the Brotherhood with al-Qaeda as “agents of radical Islam.” It seemed as if we’d finally follow the lead of Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Syria, Russia, and designate the Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

The designation would have a potent effect on the MB. On February 7th, The New York Times said that “a terrorist designation would freeze assets, block visas and ban financial interactions.”

Reuters wrote that:

“U.S. criminal law prohibits people in the United States from knowingly providing ‘material support’ to designated terrorist organizations, and members of such groups are banned from entering the United States.”

Conflict in the White House over Brotherhood designation

On January 29th, Reuters reported that a debate raged in the White House, with then–National Security Advisor Flynn’s faction being in favor of the designation. Flynn well understood Islam; he has called Islam a “cancer,” saying that it is a “political ideology masquerading as a religion.”

Certainly, Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka are in favor. But others cite complications with Turkey and doubt whether the MB fit the legal definition of a terrorist organization. Some apparently support the Brotherhood.

The Brotherhood mobilizes to prevent the designation.

MEMRI reported a Brotherhood lobby was formed in the U.S.… to prevent Trump from designating the movement a terrorist organization”:

[The MB] Launch[ed] a widespread informational media campaign, including the hiring of U.S. lobbying and legal firms, outreach to the press in the U.S., and dissemination of informational content aimed at improving its image…, the MB attempted to convey that it is not a terrorist organization, but rather an ideological movement whose methods of operation are peaceful. The sources also disclosed that the movement’s steps, not only in Egypt but in 82 countries. around the world, as well as its contacts with members of Congress and senior U.S. writers …, are meant to prevent the decision.

Was Flynn targeted to protect the Muslim Brotherhood?

Strangely, only two weeks after the Reuters article, Flynn was cast out of the White House over having had a telephone conversation, during the transition, with Russia’s Ambassador Kislyak which may have touched on sanctions the Russians would like to see lifted. Such a conversation could hardly be unusual.

Mike Pence, then vice president-elect, told CBS News on January 15th that Flynn had not discussed sanctions with Kislyak, based on Flynn’s assurances. But the Washington Post, in a February 9th article, quoted “Nine current and former officials”—unnamed, of course—“who had access to reports from U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies,” saying Flynn did discuss sanctions with Kislyak. One even said: “either Flynn had misled Pence or … Pence misspoke.” That neatly teed Flynn up for a firing which came only four days later.

Mideast expert Clare Lopez wrote in 2013 that the Brotherhood has infiltrated our government since the GWB Administration and that this accelerated under Obama. But under Trump, who had declared war on “radical Islam,” the infiltration has quietly continued.

The infiltration of the Trump National Security Council

On February 20th, the president appointed a highly respected military strategist, H.R. McMaster, to replace Flynn. “A number of Republicans … admire[d] General McMaster and waged a … campaign to persuade Mr. Trump to select him.…A coterie of other national security conservatives…also lobbied for him,” said The New York Times.

They made a fundamental error, which Trump emulateed by taking their advice: they assumed that because McMaster was a good military man, he’d also be a conservative. It was also assumed that he’d be the point of the spear against radical Islam that Flynn would’ve been.

This is likely to be a fatal error in the War on Terror. Let’s face it: the prime threat to our national security is radical Islam, or more accurately, the Global Jihad Movement, of which the MB is a major part. So, the national security advisor must know the enemy.

But McMaster, like Obama and HRC, is strangely troubled by the use of the term “radical Islamic terrorism.” Like them, he prefers to say “Radical Islamist terrorism”—only a splinter group is radical. After only eight days on the job, he even tried (unsuccessfully) to get Trump to use that terminology in his speech before a joint session of Congress in February. This was nervy, because Trump had repeatedly heaped scorn on Hillary for not being able to name the enemy.

McMaster set to work immediately to remodel the NSC, marginalizing Bannon and the Flynn appointees. On April 5th, The New York Times reported that “Mr. Trump removed Bannon, his chief strategist, from the National Security Council’s cabinet-level ‘principals committee’…. The shift was orchestrated by Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster.”

Thus began a reversal of Trump’s signature positions, the ones that got him elected, and launched a descent of the NSC into liberalism—even radicalism—as one former Obama ideologue after another found their way onto the council. In addition, the Washington Examiner reports that Gorka will soon be “accepting a position outside the White House. It’s unclear who made the decision or why.

This trend does not bode well for the War on Terror.

McMaster brought in people like Hamas-lover Kris Bauman, whose ideas are even more overtly anti-Israel than Obama, his former boss. Read all about him at the link; these can only be called “anti-qualifications” for the “NSC advisor on Israel-Palestinian matters.”

In the fall of 2016 Bauman co-authored a Mideast blueprint for Kerry and Obama recommending Israel’s retreat to the indefensible 1967 lines, with borders to be policed by U.S. troops and Palestinian Arab “security” forces and the building of airports in the West Bank and Gaza. That would allow import of arms or cement for terror tunnels, even a nuclear weapon.

In his 2009 PhD dissertation, Bauman “extensively quotes Robert Malley,” the notorious pro-Hamas Middle East NSC official under Obama, reports Dan Greenfield in FrontPageMag.

For more about Malley, see below.

Bauman blames Israel for the multiple Palestinian rejections of generous peace deals, Greenfield writes. “Kris Bauman not only equates Islamic terrorism and Israeli self-defense against terrorism, but at one point he actually equates Jews living in territory claimed by the terrorists with Islamic terrorism.”

“Bauman also quotes and praises the Soros organization’s attempts to push engagement with Hamas,” Greenfield reports. As if that isn’t damning enough, Greenfield adds: “He favorably quotes Walt and Mearsheimer’s anti-Semitic tract, The Israel Lobby.”

For the biggest NSC shock of all, Jordan Schachtel, writing in Conservative Review, said:

Robert Malley, the controversial “ISIS czar” to former President Barack Obama – whose critics have labeled him an apologist for Islamic terror groups – has attended National Security Council meetings on the grounds of the Trump White House, sources with direct knowledge of the situation confirmed to Conservative Review. [Emphasis added.] Malley was at one point too controversial even for Obama … He was dropped early on from the 2008 Obama campaign after information surfaced that he had been meeting with members of Hamas.

Malley’s excuse? “I’ve never hidden the fact that in my job with the International Crisis Group I meet all kinds of people,” reported Hot Air.

ICG is a Soros entity.

Interestingly, foreign correspondent Cheri Nocita Berens, who is based in Cairo, wrote:

“[The] George Soros organization called the International Crisis Group (ICG) says it’s a non-profit, non-government organization (NGO) dedicated to preventing and resolving deadly conflict. But ICG was actually promoting protests, opposition parties, and violent unrest.”

Kerry’s ghost haunts the Trump State Dept.

On March 27th, the Washington Times reported that Brotherhood designation as an FTO is now on the back burner:

Officials speaking on condition of anonymity say the administration backed down from a plan to designate the Brotherhood last month [February] after an internal State Department memo advised against it because of the movement’s loose-knit structure and far-flung political ties across the Middle East.

This time, the bad advice came from Trump’s State Department, which has much the same personnel as the Obama State Department. Minus Hillary, so far.

Conservative Review reports that “Michel Ratney, one of John Kerry’s closest confidantes is now in charge of the Israeli-Palestinian portfolio at the State Department.

“Martin Indyk — former U.S. ambassador to Israel who had been described as the Obama administration’s “anti-Israel apologist” — praised the appointment, tweeting that Ratney was a “valued member of Kerry’s peace team.”

Who is appointing all these anti-Israel hacks?

While he served as Jerusalem consul, Ratney oversaw [State Dept.] grants to OneVoice, a leftist non-profit that President Obama allegedly used to try to unseat Benjamin Netanyahu in Israel’s 2015 election.

It’s not surprising that such a state department would stick up for the Muslim Brotherhood, after eight years of courting the MB, under Obama.

The Washington Free Beacon revealed that “Under Obama, the U.S. government formally designated the Muslim Brotherhood as the U.S. government’s key alternative to be supported in the war against al Qaeda and later the Islamic State. A secret directive outlining the pro-Muslim Brotherhood policy, known as Presidential Study Directive-11, could be declassified in the future as a first step in the designation of the group as a terrorist organization.”

It is surprising that President Trump would set aside his own instincts, which are often right, because of a memo from a state department that obviously needs a deep cleaning.

The Muslim Brotherhood is unquestionably a terrorist organization

Egypt’s President al-Sisi implored Trump to make the FTO designation, but didn’t succeed. Sisi knows from experience that the Muslim brotherhood is a terror organization. Here is eyewitness evidence of Muslim Brotherhood terrorism in Egypt, from Cairo-based Cheri Berens:

In 2011, [the] Muslim Brotherhood in every one of the “Arab Spring” countries conducted acts of violence and terrorism. In Egypt, the kick-off to the violence was on February 3, 2011, when [Brotherhood offshoot] Hamas crossed the border into Egypt in armored vehicles, broke into prisons, killed guards, and released terrorists—including Mohammad Morsi—who was to become president (in an un-free, unfair, violent election that refused women and Christians at voting stations). Syria’s “moderate” rebels (who consisted of Muslim Brotherhood and al-Qaeda members) kicked off their “revolution” with attacks on Christian towns, slaughtering civilians in order to “take territory” for Islam. From June 2012, and for eighteen months straight, the Egyptian people suffered from non-stop Muslim Brotherhood violence and terrorism. There were continuous attacks on citizens in the streets. There were killings and arson. August 2013 saw horrific attacks on both civilians and police (police stations were attacked and police were disemboweled). Also in August of 2013, the Brotherhood torched more than 40 churches. At their rallies, Muslim Brotherhood leaders told their followers to kill and ‘burn’ all Christians. Then, in December 2013, the Muslim Brotherhood conducted hundreds of small scale bombings, culminating in a large bombing of the police headquarters in Mansoura. It was then that the Muslim Brotherhood was declared a terrorist organization by the Judicial System and the Parliament. The decision to declare the Brotherhood a terrorist group was made because the Brotherhood were conducting ongoing terrorist attacks. The decision was made by the Egyptian people, who encouraged their representatives to vote yes.

The whitewashing of Islamist groups is a ruse to overthrow secular dictators of nations that had banned the Brotherhood and replace them with Islamist dictatorships. Egypt, Libya and Syria are examples where the U.S. has actually helped in this quest.

“The Muslim Brotherhood’s motto is: Allah is our objective; the Prophet is our leader; the Quran is our law; Jihad is our way; dying in the way of Allah is our highest hope,” writes Cheri Berens.

“The Muslim Brotherhood emblem, the double swords and the Quran, has the word: ‘prepare’ under the two swords. The word … refers to “prepare your swords (your weapons)” for jihad. The primary doctrine of the Quran is that it is the duty of all Muslims to enforce Islamic Law throughout the world—via jihad.”

McMaster and his Islamist flying circus needs to be gone, the State Dept. gutted and the Brotherhood must be designated an FTO. Give the president a heads-up. White House phone: 202-456-1111

Further reading from Cheri Berens: Muslim Brotherhood in America

Join the group with the most inside info