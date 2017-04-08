Obama Admin Knew Immediately Al Qaeda Terrorists Planned Benghazi 10 Days Before

Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch is reporting that, Barack Obama and Hillary knew on 9/12 that Al Qaeda terrorists planned the Benghazi attack ten days before it happened, according to 100 pages of newly released State and DoD documents obtained via a court order resulting from a FOIA lawsuit.

There was also no mention of a video.

Not only that, there is verifiable proof that Obama and Clinton knew arms – Qaddafi’s arsenal – were being shipped from Libya to Syria at the same time they were told the insurgency was driven mainly by driven by al Qaeda and other extremist Muslim groups: “the Salafist, the Muslim Brotherhood, and AQI.

A DIA report in August, 2012, noted that the growing sectarian direction of the war was predicted to have dire consequences for Iraq, which included the “grave danger” of the rise of ISIS:

The deterioration of the situation has dire consequences on the Iraqi situation and are as follows:

This creates the ideal atmosphere for AQI [al Qaeda Iraq] to return to its old pockets in Mosul and Ramadi, and will provide a renewed momentum under the presumption of unifying the jihad among Sunni Iraq and Syria, and the rest of the Sunnis in the Arab world against what it considers one enemy, the dissenters. ISI could also declare an Islamic state through its union with other terrorist organizations in Iraq and Syria, which will create grave danger in regards to unifying Iraq and the protection of its territory.

“These documents are jaw-dropping. No wonder we had to file more FOIA lawsuits and wait over two years for them. If the American people had known the truth – that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and other top administration officials knew that the Benghazi attack was an al-Qaeda terrorist attack from the get-go – and yet lied and covered this fact up – Mitt Romney might very well be president.”

“And why would the Obama administration continue to support the Muslim Brotherhood even after it knew it was tied to the Benghazi terrorist attack and to al Qaeda? These documents also point to connection between the collapse in Libya and the ISIS war – and confirm that the U.S. knew remarkable details about the transfer of arms from Benghazi to Syrian jihadists,” stated Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch president. “These documents show that the Benghazi cover-up has continued for years and is only unraveling through our independent lawsuits. The Benghazi scandal just got a whole lot worse for Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.”

Let’s not forget that Hillary and Obama blamed it on some hapless videographer and made certain he went to prison where he stayed for a year.

Let’s also remember how Hillary called the Benghazi victims’ families liars.

As Rand Paul pointed out in August 2016, Hillary committed perjury, a felony, lying to congress about shipping arms to Syria. He was roundly criticized at the time for saying it. The documents don’t say who shipped the arms but it’s reasonable to say this was a cover up by the administation.