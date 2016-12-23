Obama Administration Betrays An Ally to the Repugnant U.N.

The United States on Friday allowed a UN Security Council resolution condemning Israeli settlement construction to be adopted.

The Obama administration defied the wishes of Prime Minister Netanyahu and President-elect Donald Trump.

Democrats are the so-called friends of Israel and they just lodged a major rebuke of our only Democratic ally in the region. It was a condemnation of their right to exist.

The U.S. allowed the U.N. Security Council to condemn Israel’s settlements, which are simply apartment building or homes in their own country, in their own real capitol of Jerusalem.

The U.N. Security Council called settlements a “flagrant violation” of international law.

The only thing that is flagrant is what Obama just did. Thankfully, Hillary didn’t win because she said she would do the same thing.

The U.S. abstained from voting, allowing this to go through. The Obama administration was behind it. That is shameful. We shouldn’t be funding these dictators in the U.N. – they are enemies of our very way of live.

Israel’s UN ambassador, Danny Danon, reacted angrily to the vote and issued a sharp parting shot at the Obama administration’s role.

“It was to be expected that Israel’s greatest ally would act in accordance with the values that we share and that they would have vetoed this disgraceful resolution. I have no doubt that the new US administration and the incoming UN Secretary General will usher in a new era in terms of the UN’s relationship with Israel,” he said.

Obama took this action as a vindictive lame duck. Most presidents have packed their bags by now but this Marxist in the White House won’t give it up.

When Bush was leaving the White House, he asked Obama if he wanted the TARP and Obama said he did, so it went through. This lowlife Obama is the opposite of Bush. For whatever flaws Bush had, Obama far exceeds them.

We have abandoned every ally and aligned ourselves with dangerous people who hate us.

The very incompetent ambassador to the U.N., Samantha Power, a leftist married to a lunatic who wants to give lawyers to animals and ban hunting, attacked Israel today. She called Israel racists. The racists and terrorists are Hamas, not Israel. Where is Power when the genocide is taking place?

The Obama administration doesn’t like Israel in part because they are more conservative than he is.

Barack Obama thinks peace can be obtained by giving land Israel won in a war they didn’t start, including Jerusalem, to the terrorists. They already tried that with Gaza and the people in Gaza elected terrorists to run the country.

Does anyone think the Holy Land or sacred Jewish sites would be protected by Hamas?

Trump has responded.

If anyone thinks the terrorist Palestinian Authority will be reliable allies, they can forget it.

Trump tried to ward this off and so did Netanyahu but they were up against a vindictive Marxist.

The left likes to say that Trump is anti-Semitic, but the problem is the left, not Donald Trump who is pro-Israel. The leftists have switched sides and they are on the side of the terrorists.

The Sentinel knows Israel makes mistakes but the Palestinian Authority is united with Hamas whose only goal is to destroy Israel.

The message today was to tell Palestinian terrorists to continue terrorism. We abandoned the only democratic nation in the Middle East.

Obama’s goal is to destroy Israel if necessary on behalf of the Palestinian-Fatah coalition who are — make no mistake — terrorists.

In 2015, Obama said no one has been a better friend to Israel than he is. Liberal Jewish Americans better start caring about Israel more than their looney Marxist ideology. These leftists are not their friends.

The Sentinel is so used to violations of decency by the Obama administration that we are usually numb. It’s hard to get riled up any longer, but this did it. We are riled up.

As Jonah Goldberg wrote in National Review Online today, “It is now the official position of the United States of America that the Western Wall and the Jewish Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem belongs to the Palestinians. That is madness.”

Obama has betrayed every ally and cozied up to radicals like Iran, like Venezuela and he tried to give away the store to Russia and other statist countries. We must not let this evil revolutionary become a statesman who interferes in our government.

