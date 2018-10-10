Obama Aides Describe Sly Bipartisan Plan to Force Trump to Concede

Two former Obama aides, Ben Rhodes and Jen Psaki, two congenital liars, told New York Magazine’s Intelligencer that the administration devised a bipartisan plan to validate the election results in the event that Clinton won. It sounds like they are paranoid.

They also planned to reveal the intelligence community’s conclusion that Russian interference had sought to promote Trump’s campaign.

The validation plan involved former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Condoleezza Rice, in addition to former presidents and congressional Republicans, according to Intelligencer.

Condoleeza? Most likely, they are suggesting George Bush was involved. Should we believe it?

If true, what did these idiots think? Trump was going to overthrow the government?

Ben Rhodes, the man who lied to Americans about the Iran deal, told Inteligencer that the administration had reason to be worried that if Hillary Clinton won the election, Trump would not accept the results.

“It wasn’t a hypothetical,” Rhodes said. “Trump was already saying it on the campaign trail.”

THESE PEOPLE ARE NUTS

That is ridiculous. It isn’t what he meant.

When Trump said the election was “rigged”, they took that to mean he wouldn’t concede.

“I will totally accept the result of this great and historic presidential election,” Trump joked to supporters during a campaign rally, “If I win.”

These dopes took that seriously?

Jen Psaki, communications director for Obama, told the Intelligencer that the plan was just one of a number of “red-teaming” conversations about potential post-election situations. They were also concerned about “protesting” by Trump supporters and intense political division.

Trump supporters wouldn’t have done anything. They are subscribing to Trump and his supporters all that they are.

Psaki said that Obama’s divisiveness “for a portion of the population” necessitated a back-up plan if Trump did not accept Clinton’s expected win.

“For them, just having him say the election was legitimate was not going to be enough,” she said.

“I don’t think there is any indication to suggest that if that’s where things headed, [Trump] would accept it,” Psaki added. “He’s laying the groundwork for delegitimizing the process now – questioning our institutions, attacking their leadership. This is all fodder for his supporters to work with in the event that things go down a dark path for him.”

This is very ironic. It’s Hillary, the Resistance and leading Democrats who won’t accept the election results. Democrats are trying to delegitimize the election and the Supreme Court confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh. Kamala Harris was ranting about Justice Kavanaugh today.

These people are conniving, misguided and an all-around confused bunch of lefties.