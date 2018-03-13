Obama Campaign Hired Fusion GPS to Get Dirt on Mitt Romney in 2012

Barack Obama’s presidential campaign hired Fusion GPS in 2012 to dig up dirt on Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney, according to a new book excerpted on Mother Jones.

The campaign hid the payments to Fusion GPS through the same law firm Hillary’s campaign used — Perkins Cole. The entire payment arrangement was the same for both.

This is according to the book, “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and Donald Trump’s Election”, by Yahoo! News’ David Isikoff and David Corn of Mother Jones.

Are we to believe this is coincidental? It is looking more and more like a coup planned by Clinton and Obama.

In other words, Obama was the first to employ the Fusion GPS tactic. His campaign hired them to dig up dirt on Romney and then use it during the campaign. Hillary copied it. The Obama campaign staff, White House staff, Clinton staff are all tied together. Wherever you look on this Russia collusion story, the starting point always appears to be the Obama White House.

“As had become standard practice in the shadowy world of ‘oppo’ research, the Obama campaign’s payments to Fusion GPS were never publicly disclosed; the money paid to the investigative firm was reported on campaign disclosure reports as legal bills to the campaign’s law firm, Perkins Coie,” the book reads.

The Obama for America committee paid Perkins Coie around $3 million during the 2012 election cycle, according to filings with the Federal Election Commission, A vast majority of the payments were earmarked for “Legal Services.”

The authors have an intimate releationship with the Russia dossier.

Isikoff’s article about Carter Page in September 2016, based on Steele’s dossier, was used in part to secure a warrant to spy. on Page.

It was the David Corn article in Mother Jones in October 2016 that mentioned the dossier for the first time. Both authors, Corn and Isikoff, met with Christopher Steele during the election.

Other Claims

Also according to the book, in 2014, a U.S. official had a high-level source in the Kremlin. The source described a serious threat to Crimea as well as a wide-ranging plan to undermine Western democracies with cyber attacks. The authors say the U.S. government had little interest. That would be Obama and his staff.

The book also focused on the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow. The authors seem to think it’s suspect that Putin probably gave the okay for the pageant. [In a dictatorship like Russia, why would that be suspect?]