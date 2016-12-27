Obama Celebrates a Fake Holiday Founded by a Madman

Barack and Michelle Obama extended a Kwansaa greeting and had only praise for the fake African holiday rooted in no traditions and created by a violent criminal racist. Al Sharpton said Kwanzaa is a holiday for “de-whitizing” Christmas.

“In this holiday season, Michelle and I send our best wishes to those celebrating Kwanzaa.” —@POTUS pic.twitter.com/txW4XcQZAg — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 26, 2016

Kwanzaa is a fake holiday, celebrated by few, mostly white liberals, and it has no connection to any real African traditions or culture. The founder was Maulana Karenga, a violent criminal, a racist, and a rapist.

In 1971 Karenga was convicted of torturing two women who were members of US (United Slaves), a black nationalist cult he had founded.

A May 14, 1971 article in the Los Angeles Times described the testimony of one of them: “Deborah Jones, who once was given the Swahili title of an African queen, said she and Gail Davis were whipped with an electrical cord and beaten with a karate baton after being ordered to remove their clothes. She testified that a hot soldering iron was placed in Miss Davis’ mouth and placed against Miss Davis’ face and that one of her own big toes was tightened in a vise. Karenga, head of US, also put detergent and running hoses in their mouths, she said.”

Karenga was convinced that the women were trying to poison him. He and three members of his cult had tortured the women in an attempt to find some nonexistent “crystals” of poison. Karenga thought his enemies were out to get him.

Our president is celebrating this holiday founded by a madman.

The founder knew it was a joke when he created it.

“I created Kwanzaa,” laughed Ron Karenga. “People think it’s African. But it’s not. I wanted to give black people a holiday of their own. So I came up with Kwanzaa. I said it was African because you know black people in this country wouldn’t celebrate it if they knew it was American. Also, I put it around Christmas because I knew that’s when a lot of bloods (blacks) would be partying!”

Kwanzaa is tied to Marxism. The celebrants used the term “ujima,” which Julius Nyrere cited when he uprooted tens of thousands of Tanzanians and shipped them forcibly to collective farms, where they proved more adept at cultivating misery than banishing hunger.

Who in their right mind celebrates this? It needs to be ignored.

