Obama Destroyed the Democrat Party

Barack Obama has always operated from the standpoint that all that matters is his hard-left ideology which is why he never did the hard work of negotiating permanent change. His legacy is built on fiats and much of it can be erased with the stroke of a presidential pen.

When he issued his fiats, he didn’t care if it cost his party seats in Congress and in state houses.

To get things done, he has lied and violated the peoples’ trust over and over. Obama has destroyed public morale and trust in government with his radical Progressive agenda and anti-American foreign policy.

In 2010, Democrats lost the House to Republicans after a Tea Party wave.

In 2014 Democrats lost the Senate to Republicans.

Since Obama took office Democrats have lost: 14 Senate seats, 69 House seats, 12 governships, and 910 state legislature seats.

He is responsible for the loss of over 1,000 seats.

Obama wasted years on a badly-thought-out healthcare plan and ignored jobs and the economy. Immediately before the election, Obamacare premiums skyrocketed. Obama had told Americans they could keep their doctor and their hospital, knowing it wasn’t true.

He told Americans this was the new normal and no one could do it better.

Charles Krauthammer said the damage Obama has done to his party over eight years is “incalculable”.

“I think President Obama is being semi-delusional. The damage his party has suffered in his eight years in office is incalculable.”

“The reason that when people talk about who is going to run in 2020, they’re all octogenarians or nearly because the bench has been wiped out. There has been a prairie fire. So Obama — look, it’s not hard to explain. Obama was personally popular, remains so, his numbers are high so when he is on the ballot he wins.”

“But he just overreached as a liberal, with Obamacare, with cap and trade, with all of the regulations, and he had a very slow recovery. He thinks that he succeeded, the country doesn’t.”

“Obama himself said in 2010 and 2014 and then in then ’16, ‘I’m not on the ballot but my policy, my legacy is.’ That’s exactly what happened and his legacy was rejected. And I don’t think he understands that. He’s preaching otherwise.”

“And he will be the most politically active ex-president we have had in a long time starting by the fact that he is staying in Washington and saying within a year or so he is going to start expressing himself. I think he is not going to wait a year or so.”

[Obama is not done destroying all that falls in his wake.]

Sam Stein said Obama’s legacy as a politician is ‘muddied’ by the fact that he destroyed the party.

“Then on the other hand, you look at the destruction of the Democratic Party under Barack Obama’s leadership, and you have to wonder, you know, what was the political — what were the electoral benefits that he gave to the party? He leaves them in a much worse position. He — the states are decimated, they’ve lost control of the House and Senate. The Governorships are decimated. So, yeah, maybe he — he is obviously a gifted candidate. He won — he won election twice by substantial margins, but, you know, his legacy as a politician is a bit muddied by all that.”