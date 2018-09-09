Obama Draws a Teeny Crowd of 750 in a Large Stadium in Anaheim

Former President Barack Obama said during a speech on Friday that he has been working on electing new district attorneys in Philadelphia and Boston. That is interesting because George Soros and his PAC have been buying the same races and for the same reason as Obama. They want to fundamentally transform the justice system — literally, destroy the justice system.

How can this be? We were told Barack Obama was uninvolved and is just now getting back into politics.

HE’S WORKING TO ELECT DA’S ALONG WITH SOROS

Oh wow. President Obama just shouted out our work electing new District Attorneys who will change the justice system from the inside out in Philadelphia and Boston! The @RealJusticePAC helped run those campaigns alongside amazing grassroots activists. Let’s keep it up! pic.twitter.com/kpCX7bDOLH — Shaun King (@shaunking) September 7, 2018

It’s especially ironic given the fact that in his speech Saturday, he said the USA is not for sale.

“We are bound by the notion that this is a government of, and by, and for the people… This is a government for everybody. It’s not for sale. That’s what we believe in,” he said.

Obviously, he thinks it’s for sale if he and his buddy are the ones buying.

OBAMA AND THE FIVE CANDIDATES HE’S SUPPORTING DREW A TEENY CROWD OF 750

Barack Hussein Obama fundraised for five candidates Saturday and drew a little teeny crowd.

According to far-left Think Progress, only 750 people showed up to Barack Obama’s fundraising rally at the Anaheim Convention Center.

Perhaps Obama’s attacks are a bore for Democrats as they are for everyone else. Think Progress wrote:

About 750 people attended the event at Anaheim Convention Center, where Obama delivered a short speech centered on unity and the “politics of hope.” And, after a story about getting kicked out of Disneyland when he was caught smoking in the Magic Kingdom after a concert as a teenager, Obama issued an impassioned critique of Trump and the state of American democracy and encouraged the crowd to back the candidates he came to support.

It’s not as if there wasn’t room for more people. The stadium has room for tens of thousands.

That is his stomping ground, far-left California, and he only lured 750 people into the stadium.

All the no-shows didn’t miss much. Even though the media loved the speech, it was just more hate and more of his big push to keep “our democracy”. The fact that he never calls our Republic a ‘Republic’ should make it clear he’s a true blue leftist.