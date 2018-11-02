Obama Draws Teeny Little Crowds as He Barnstorms to Counter Trump

There was supposed to be a blue wave in the midterms and Nancy Pelosi said they have won the House. There is little more to say except the enthusiastic crowds are showing up for the President and not for Democrats. Apparently, that means nothing. At least pollsters and Democrats say so. Barack is going to barnstorm to counter Trump and if a handful shows up, the media will take tight pictures and rave about his performance. On the other hand, the media will cherry-pick for some word or phrase that Trump says and use it to demean him as they ignore his crowds or mock the people who attend.

Barack Obama will rally voters in Miami with Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, a Socialist/Communist. He’s also expected to appear in Atlanta with Democrat Stacey Abrams, a Socialist/communist. Oprah Winfrey campaigned for Abrams on Thursday in Marietta, Georgia. Comedian Will Farrell is going door-to-door for her.

Obama’s a threat?

The former president and committed socialist Barack Obama is drawing mostly small crowds with lots of empty seats. President Trump, on the other hand, is drawing massive crowds wherever he goes.

via dittocam at Rush, On the left is Obama in Nevada. On the right is Trump last night in Houston. The one on the left is the size of a small junior high gym.

It’s more like a blue puddle? Anyway this angle doesn’t seem to be playing on TV, wonder why. pic.twitter.com/6hRzZfUJvu — Rosie Memos (@almostjingo) October 23, 2018

In Pennsylvania, he had about 1,000 people in attendance, many were reporters.

THE OTHERS AREN’T DOING ANY BETTER

Creepy Uncle Joe Biden is also drawing small crowds of about 500 or sometimes only dozens and he’s the Democrats’ top choice for President in 2020.

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren isn’t fairing any better.

Bernie Sanders turned out a crowd of dozens for Florida gubernatorial candidate Andrew Gillum, a socialist who is the Mayor of a city under FBI investigation. Gillum’s favorite phrase is, “you’re a racist”. Bernie picked up on that in his speech.

Dozens turn out at Bernie Sanders rally in support of Andrew Gillum.

pic.twitter.com/kNqsnVhEJj — Praying Medic (@prayingmedic) November 1, 2018

The highlight of Bernie’s speech is in this clip. It’s all he’s got – it’s his platform.