Obama Dreamer Killed, Wounded, Kidnapped & Is Out On Bond

An illegal immigrant from Mexico, accused of killing one person and injuring two others aboard a fishing vessel over the weekend, was reportedly allowed to stay in the U.S. as a DACA recipient, Fox News reports.

Freddy was undoubtedly robustly vetted under Barack Obama. He was denied a renewal in 2016 because he failed to show or answer information requests for a year after his legal status as a dreamer expired.

HE SHOULDN’T BE OUT ON BOND

While in the U.S., Vazquez was arrested in March, accused of abduction by force, intimidation or deception — but he was released on $20,000 bond. Similarly, Vazquez was released on bond following Sunday’s deadly attack – despite objections by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

It’s PC, you know.