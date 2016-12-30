Obama Family Vacations Cost Taxpayers $100 Million

.@JudicialWatch: New Obama Travel Costs Bring Eight-Year Total over $96 Million https://t.co/RkiKGkDX95 — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 29, 2016

The Obamas spent nearly $100 million in taxpayer dollars for vacation travel costs over the eight years he was president, according to Judicial Watch.

After filing two FOIA requests, the watchdog agency uncovered costs totaling $96,938,882.51. You know what that means, don’t you? It means the climate change guru has one enormous carbon footprint.

“President-elect Trump can immediately save taxpayers money by reforming presidential travel,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.

Judicial Watch also included an itemization of a number of Obama’s trips:

“The Obamas’ notorious abuse of presidential travel perks wasted military resources and stressed the Secret Service. Judicial Watch estimates that the final costs of Obama’s unnecessary vacation and political travel will well exceed $100 million.”

Remember when he said he wouldn’t take vacations if he was elected president? Instead he decided to live like a king and rule like one too.

We fondly remember how TV host Bill Nye hitched a ride on Air Force One with President Obama to deliver an Earth Day address in the Florida Everglades: total cost, more than $1 million.

How about all those times Hillary hopped aboard in her bid for the presidency?

Barack Obama’s trip to Cuba was costly but so memorable as he kowtowed to mass murderer Raul Castro.