Obama Family Vacations Cost Taxpayers $100 Million

.@JudicialWatch: New Obama Travel Costs Bring Eight-Year Total over $96 Million https://t.co/RkiKGkDX95
— Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) December 29, 2016
The Obamas spent nearly $100 million in taxpayer dollars for vacation travel costs over the eight years he was president, according to Judicial Watch.
After filing two FOIA requests, the watchdog agency uncovered costs totaling $96,938,882.51. You know what that means, don’t you? It means the climate change guru has one enormous carbon footprint.
“President-elect Trump can immediately save taxpayers money by reforming presidential travel,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.
Judicial Watch also included an itemization of a number of Obama’s trips:
- Secret Service records reveal that Barack Obama’s April 22, 2015, Earth Day trip to give a global warming speech in the Florida Everglades cost taxpayers $145,752.36, which brings the total cost of the trip to at least $1,012,367.76.
- The Secret Service records for Obama’s October 2015 fundraising travel to San Diegoreveal expenses totaling $180,187.09. Including the U.S. Air Force expenses, the total cost of Obama’s San Diego trip was at least $2,181,655.99.
- Michelle Obama’s February 2016 ski trip to Aspen with her daughters cost taxpayers a total of $222,875.58. The Secret Service expenses were $165,806.78. Judicial Watch previously obtained records from the Air Force revealing that Michelle Obama’s weekend trip to Aspen, Colorado, last year cost American taxpayers $57,068.80 in travel expenses alone for the 7.4-hour round-trip flight.
- Judicial Watch obtained records from the U.S. Air Force and the Secret Service revealing that Barack Obama’s trip to Cuba and Argentina in March 2016 cost taxpayers $7,146,015.18 in Secret Service and Air Force travel expenses.
- Air Force records regarding Michelle Obama’s trip to Morocco, Spain and Liberia with her daughters in June 2016 revealed $450,026.40 in flight expenses alone. A C-32A was flown for 28.4 hours.
- Judicial Watch recently obtained Air Force records which reveal that the Obama’s August 2016 vacation to Martha’s Vineyard cost taxpayers $450,295 in flight expenses alone.
- Judicial Watch also recently obtained records from the Air Force showing that in July 2016 taxpayers paid $360,236 for Hillary Clinton to accompany Obama on Air Force One for a campaign trip to North Carolina.
- Also, in October 2016, Michelle Obama joined Hillary Clinton in North Carolina for a rally reportedly to “encourage early voting in North Carolina.” Documents regarding this trip have been requested but have not yet been received. The first lady typically flies in a C-32A, so the 1.8 hour flight can safely be estimated to have cost taxpayers $28,522.80.
“The Obamas’ notorious abuse of presidential travel perks wasted military resources and stressed the Secret Service. Judicial Watch estimates that the final costs of Obama’s unnecessary vacation and political travel will well exceed $100 million.”
Remember when he said he wouldn’t take vacations if he was elected president? Instead he decided to live like a king and rule like one too.
We fondly remember how TV host Bill Nye hitched a ride on Air Force One with President Obama to deliver an Earth Day address in the Florida Everglades: total cost, more than $1 million.
How about all those times Hillary hopped aboard in her bid for the presidency?
Barack Obama’s trip to Cuba was costly but so memorable as he kowtowed to mass murderer Raul Castro.
And dumbbells like the gay couple from NY are upset because Ivanka Trump flies Jet Blue?