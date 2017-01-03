Obama Will Free More “Too-Dangerous-To-Be-Released” Jihadists from GITMO

Free Beacon reported that Obama is going to reduce the Guantanamo Bay prison population even though the remaining prisoners present a serious danger to the U.S.. He recently released one of the planners of 9/11 to his native country Yemen.

Obama Ignores Trump’s Warning

“I would expect, at this point, additional transfers to be announced,” White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest told reporters on Tuesday, CNN reported, after Trump warned against further releases of “extremely dangerous” remaining detainees at the Guantanamo Naval Base, Cuba.

Last month, The New York Times reported that the Obama administration intends to transfer 17 or 18 detainees before the president leaves office, leaving 41 or 42 prisoners remaining at the military prison. The last detainee transfer was announced by the Defense Department at the start of December, meaning that 59 prisoners currently remain at Guantanamo Bay.

The people who okay these transfers are toadies of Barack Obama’s. They are review boards he controls.

Obama has accelerated his push to close Guantanamo over the last year, transferring numerous prisoners to foreign countries and delivering a plan to Congress that would involve moving detainees not cleared for release to stateside prisons.

Many Republicans have opposed Obama’s push to close the detention facility, arguing that his efforts compromise U.S. national security. They have pointed to data from the Director of National Intelligence showing that 30 percent of detainees are either confirmed to have rejoined terrorist activities or are suspected of doing so.

Obama, in contrast, has argued that the prison is contrary to U.S. interests and serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist groups.

“There should be no further releases from Gitmo,” Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday. “These are extremely dangerous people and should not be allowed back onto the battlefield.”

Trump has previously stated that he would keep Guantanamo open and “load it up with some bad dudes.”

The Administration Doesn’t Care What Trump Thinks

Earnest said later Tuesday that Trump’s opinion would not factor into Obama’s decision and that the president-elect will have “an opportunity to implement the policy that he believes will be more effective when he takes office on January 20.”

Check Out a Few of the Beauties Obama Released

In August, the Obama administration released a top ISIS recruiter just in time. ISIS recruitment was down according to multiple news reports.

These are the “forever” prisoners he’s releasing to rehab and paper prisons in countries that are terror hot spots.

Sanaa-born Muhammed al-Ansi had been held for years as a “forever prisoner,” described by U.S. intelligence as an al-Qaida loyalist who in his teens or 20s swore an oath of allegiance to bin Laden.

This terrorist planned 9/11

Five more of the terrorists are discussed in the video with Peter Hegseth.

In January, the administration released a “too-dangerous-to-be-releaed” prisoner to rehab.

At least 12 of the prisoners released this summer were implicated in attacks on Americans.

The complete list is terrifying. Obama doesn’t care if they kill US soldiers or plan another 9/11.