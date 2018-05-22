Obama Had More Than One Spy And More Than One Agency Spying

Former Trump Campaign adviser Michael Caputo accused the Obama administration of attempting to join the Trump campaignduring the 2016 election.

Caputo told Laura Ingraham Monday on her Fox News show that he believed he had been approached by a second informant during the campaign from a different Obama agency.

“Let me tell you something that I know for a fact,” Caputo said. “This informant, this person that they tried to plant into the campaign and even into the administration… he’s not the only person who came into the campaign.”

“And the FBI is not the only Obama agency who came into the campaign,” he charged.

“I know because they came at me,” Caputo explained. “And I’m looking for clearance from my attorney to reveal this to the public. This is just the beginning.”

“And I’ll tell you when we finally find out the truth about this, [former National Intelligence] Director [James] Clapper and the rest of them will be wearing some orange suits,” he asserted angrily.

Are Democrats really okay with this? They will do anything to win? They will dine with the devil if need be.