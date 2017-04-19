Obama Helped Grow One of the Most Violent Gangs in Our History

MS-13 is becoming very powerful on Long Island thanks to our sanctuary city status fostered by Barack Obama and his enablers. Four were murdered last week by the gang. they are almost all illegal aliens, many are DREAMers. This is going on throughout the nation.

Tucker: Obama Grew One of

The Most Violent Gangs In Our

Worlds History, MS-13.#WednesdayWisdom #BuildTheWall 👇pic.twitter.com/1eldv7RH7i — 💎STOCK MONSTER💎 (@StockMonsterUSA) April 19, 2017

One example of many took place in 2014. Agents in the Nogales Center questioned sixteen MS-13 gang members who were sheltered in the facility. The under-18 criminals admitted they have engaged in torture and murder in their home country and tried to recruit young people in the shelter.

These youthful gang members were discovered after they put MS-13 graffiti on the wall. Many MS-13 gang members are under 18 years, recruitment begins in Junior High and High School.

They and other youth with gang tattoos have been released under direct orders of the administration.

The report from the National Border Patrol Council Local 2544:

“Art Del Cueto, president of the National Border Patrol Council Local 2544 in Tucson, Arizona told the National Review last month that officers who recognize gang tattoos on the minors are supposed to treat them like everyone else.

“For the most part, that means letting these unaccompanied children be reunited with their parents or other relatives already living in the United States.

‘It’s upsetting that a lot of them are 16 or 17 years old and a lot of them are not going to face deportation,’ Cueto said.”

We have had the added problem of dangerous drug smugglers pouring in because agents are no longer manning huge swaths of the border.

MS-13 via Wikipedia: Mara Salvatrucha (commonly abbreviated as MS, Mara, and MS-13) is a transnational criminal gang that originated in Los Angeles and has spread to other parts of the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Central America…Members of MS distinguish themselves by tattoos covering the body and also often the face, as well as the use of their own sign language. They are notorious for their use of violence and a subcultural moral code that predominantly consists of merciless revenge and cruel retributions. This cruelty of the distinguished members of the “Maras” or “Mareros” earned them a path to be recruited by the Sinaloa Cartel battling against Los Zetas in an ongoing drug war south of the United States border.

MS-13 are some of the people the former president insisted we accept into our communities to fill some sick ideological need of his and those of his Democrat leaders in sanctuary cities and towns.