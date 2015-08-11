Obama Is A Lying Traitor

Barack Obama has shown himself to be pro-Iranian. Many reports which we have listed on this site by reputable sources have proven that we acted as Iran’s agents or lawyers during the negotiations. He is pro-Islamic and that has been clear since the beginning of his presidency. His support for the Muslim Brotherhood is also well-documented. Where his support slips is on issues concerning traditional America, Christianity and Judaism.

The Ayatollah has been giving us what he claimed to be the facts about the Iranian deal from the beginning of negotiations. He has been proven correct and our spokespeople, Secretary of State John Kerry, and President Barack Obama have lied.

The nuclear deal began with the assumption that Iran has the right to become a nuclear nation despite the fact that they are a nation that sponsors terror.

The negotiations actually began in 2011 under Mahmoud Ahmadinejad who said Iran was waiting for the 12th Imam and world destruction was not a concern to them.

According to the Ayatollah, from the get-go, the United States wanted to lift sanctions within six months and recognize Iran as a nuclear power. That is quite different from what we were told.

In a speech he delivered on June 23, 2015, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said that the American administration had initiated the nuclear talks with Iran during Ahmadinejad’s term in office, based on a U.S. recognition of a nuclear Iran: “The issue of negotiating with the Americans is related to the term of the previous [Ahmadinejad] government, and to the dispatching of a mediator to Tehran to request talks. At the time, a respected regional figure came to me as a mediator [referring to Omani Sultan Qaboos] and explicitly said that U.S. President [Obama] had asked him to come to Tehran and present an American request for negotiations. The Americans told this mediator: ‘We want to solve the nuclear issue and lift sanctions within six months, while recognizing Iran as a nuclear power.’ I told that mediator that I did not trust the Americans and their words, but after he insisted, I agreed to reexamine this topic, and negotiations began.”

I wonder if we can we get the Ayatollah to come testify at Barack Obama’s impeachment hearing. It’s a sad day when the Ayatollah has proven himself to be more honest than the U.S. president and company.

Barack Obama had the audacity to say that U.S. credibility is on the line if we don’t accept this deal.

It’s his credibility with a terror-sponsoring nation that’s on the line and he has no regard for our country or Israel.

Please listen to this leaked video in which Admiral James “Ace” Lyons mades some statements everyone needs to hear no matter where they stand of the Iran deal. He explains Barack Obama’s strategy.

It is interesting to not that the Ayatollah has said if Israel attacks Iran, the U.S. will protect Iran. This is probably accurate because it says it in the agreement.

The Washington Times reported in a story last year that Obama threatened to blow Israeli jets out of the sky when he learned that Israel was planning an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which Israel claims are being used to produce a nuclear bomb.

A spokesman for the Obama administration denied the claim, which was made by an Israeli cabinet minister to a Middle East newspaper.

Barack Obama is so hypocritical and has so little respect for our intelligence that he said Republicans opposing the Iranian deal are making common cause with the Iranians but Democrats are not. He is claiming Republicans objected before they read it (as if reads any bills, like Obamacare for example). The fact is the Republicans were given leaked information and the Ayatollah’s people have been posting the information on their news services before anything was released by the United States.

h/t Carol Besner