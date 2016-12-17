Obama Is Raising a War Chest to Fight Donald Trump

While President Obama is pretending to be a gentleman, working on a smooth transition for our new president, he’s raising a war chest to fight Donald Trump after he leaves office, The Washington Examiner reported.
He’s never going away.
The email sent the week before Christmas intones Democrats to fight back: “Help Democrats fight back. Stand with me, work with me, let’s finish what we started.”
The email tells Democrats to be proud of the election and get started on the next one.
“Now, across the country, there are Democrats gearing up for the fights ahead — and some for their next race. And they need your help, too,” Obama said.
He promises to remain engaged.
Of course he will, he’s a narcissist.
He ends the email saying how proud he is that they made an impact this election.
His presidency is the reason they lost and they lost big.
Obama made hay out of claiming Republicans support Putin as part of his demonization campaign.
Remember when he said Russia was not a threat.
And this.
It is one of those unspoken things, how much damage Obama did to Hillary and the party. Obama had a chance to win over independents, but alienated them. There is a price to pay when a party nominates someone so unsuitable as is/was Obama. Independents are going to like Trump because of economic results and also because Trump is not an extremist.
You can fool all of the people some of the time, and you can fool some of the people all of the time, but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.
The hopes of the left will be determined by the real results of the Trump administration. Lowering the debt, creating jobs, lowering taxes, real immigration policy change, a foreign policy that is non interventionist, repatriation of US companies offshore money, states rights, healthcare that makes sense, constitutionalist supreme court judges, and the abolishment of sanctuary cities will go a long ways in keeping this batch of ideological leftist Democrats out of power.
Obozo needs to just go somewhere and die. He can try to derail Trump all he wants but I doubt it will work. Trump is very smart and will see right through Obozo plan and derail it. He has a plan and it’s a good one. Well well need to do our part in stopping b the leftist bs. We need to steamroll them into oblivion.