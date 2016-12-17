Obama Is Raising a War Chest to Fight Donald Trump

While President Obama is pretending to be a gentleman, working on a smooth transition for our new president, he’s raising a war chest to fight Donald Trump after he leaves office, The Washington Examiner reported.

He’s never going away.

The email sent the week before Christmas intones Democrats to fight back: “Help Democrats fight back. Stand with me, work with me, let’s finish what we started.”

The email tells Democrats to be proud of the election and get started on the next one.

“Now, across the country, there are Democrats gearing up for the fights ahead — and some for their next race. And they need your help, too,” Obama said.

He promises to remain engaged.

Of course he will, he’s a narcissist.

He ends the email saying how proud he is that they made an impact this election.

His presidency is the reason they lost and they lost big.

Obama made hay out of claiming Republicans support Putin as part of his demonization campaign.

Remember when he said Russia was not a threat.

And this.