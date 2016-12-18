Obama Is Setting Up a Shadow Government to Undermine Trump from Inauguration Day On

Barack Obama is staying in D.C. to launch a four-year attack on Donald Trump with a war chest he is currently building. At the same time, right-wing news will be squashed under the jackboot of the hard left.

Ed Klein told Mike Hegseth of Fox News that Barack Obama is setting up a shadow government to undermine Trump from Inauguration Day and we shouldn’t be fooled by Obama claiming he’s smoothing Trump’s transition.

“For the past 100 years every president who is outgoing has packed up his stuff,” Klein said, “gone home and not criticized his successor. This is not what the Obamas are planning to do. They rented an eight-bedroom mansion in the section of Washington near Joe Lockhart, Bill Clinton’s last press secretary. In that house there’s enough room for Valerie Jarrett and Michelle and the kids. A place for ten cars to park. They are setting up what they are calling a shadow government.”

Hegseth said that the Obamas claim it is because the children want to stay in D.C..

Klein said, “That’s not the real reason they are staying there. They are staying there because despite what the president said in his press conference, he’s in a sense of outrage over this incoming Trump Administration, which he thinks is going to wipe out his legacy. So he’s setting up this kind of almost insurgency, picking people in foreign affairs, labor, abortion, union matters and setting them up to start appearing on television, making speeches and doing op-ed pieces for next four years, you’re going to see not only a Trump Administration but you’re going to see a shadow government opposing the Trump —”

Klein has been hearing this from sources. “It’s going to start Inauguration Day,” he said, “because Michael Moore has already organized mass demonstrations in Washington to try to get Donald Trump to have to go inside rather than outside to hold his inauguration. And we’re going to see street demonstrations for the next four years.”

Hegseth asked, “Other than the inauguration, what else would this shadow government and insurgency do?”

Klein gave an example. “Tom Steyer, the environmentalist, big liberal, has already pledged $100 million to do commercials to oppose Donald Trump’s environmental policies, things like that…I would call it an insurgency. You think Donald Trump is disruptive, this is going to be very disruptive.”

As The Washington Examiner reported, Barack Obama sent out a fundraising email to build a war chest to prepare for the next election. This is his way of preparing for the next election – launching a vicious four year assault on Donald Trump.

At the same time, they are banning ‘fake news’ from Facebook and other social media sites. Soros and other Clinton donors are paying for the initiative and leftist fact checkers are going to be the determiners. The Sentinel is constantly being hit with fake Facebook people calling us fake news. All they have to do is click under the article to dispute it. It won’t matter if it’s factual, if it’s an article they disagree with, that’s all that will matter.

It’s all coming together for them and it’s been hidden in plain sight.

Here is the information on the war chest Obama is building: