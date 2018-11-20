Obama Judge Jon Tigar Bans Trump’s Border Rule

An Obama-appointed U.S. federal judge barred President Donald Trump’s administration from refusing asylum to immigrants who cross the southern border illegally. Aliens now have carte blanche to rush the border at sites other than the ports of entry.

Trump issued the ban to control the mobs coming across the border. His rule makes it easier to deport them. This court order prevents him from deporting them no matter how they come through the border.

Expect them to start pouring through, criminals and all. Thank the Democrats, the ACLU, the Center for Constitutional Rights and a tyrannical judge.

THE JUDGE & OTHER CULPRITS

U.S. District Judge Jon S. Tigar issued a temporary restraining order after hearing arguments in San Francisco. The request was made by the usual culprits, the American Civil Liberties Union and the Center for Constitutional Rights, a left-wing organization whose job it is to twist the constitution.

They are taking the only weapon the President has to maintain control at the border. CNBC and other media outlets claim there are 3,000 currently at the border. In fact, there are 6,000 with thousands more on the way. Of the 6,000, DHS says at least 500 are criminals.

THE PROCLAMATION

Trump issued a proclamation on Nov. 9 that said anyone who crossed the southern border illegally would be ineligible for asylum. The regulations potentially make it harder for thousands of people who enter the U.S. to avoid deportation.

Section 212(f) of the Immigration and Nationality Act gives the President the authority to block illegals who are a threat to this nation.

Former presidents have issued proclamations and there was no problem.

President Obama clearly overrode the clear commands of the law with DACA and DAPA but these same organizations had no problem with that constitutional violation.

Tigar’s temporary restraining order blocks the government from carrying out the new rule that denies protections to people who enter the country illegally. The order, which suspends the rule until the case is decided by the court, applies nationally.

One tyrannical judge in San Francisco is making the decisions for the entire nation and putting himself above the President.

“Whatever the scope of the president’s authority, he may not rewrite the immigration laws to impose a condition that Congress has expressly forbidden,” Mr. Tigar wrote in his order.

It is clearly within the President’s authority to establish this rule but these leftists and judicial tyrants are running the country.

Where is Congress?

This judge is giving these thousands of young men, many of whom are criminals, carte blanche to come in illegally anywhere they can get in without fear of deportation until their cases are heard. Since they don’t show up for the hearings traditionally, they will be free to roam or settle in a sanctuary city.

Expect all hell to break loose at the border.