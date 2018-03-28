Obama Judge Rules in Favor of Felons Voting in a Battleground State

An Obama-appointed judge wants to make sure that felons have a say in who makes the laws. The party of felons will be most grateful for this ruling.

The Miami Herald reports that U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in Tallahassee issued a permanent injunction in support of the far-left Fair Elections Legal Network. They sued the state a year ago.

The group says the 150-year old law deprives felons in the third-largest state of their voting rights.

The group – FELN – works only with the far-left and with hate groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center.

A spokesman for Governor Scott defended the system and said that the people of Florida get to decide, not judges.

However, leftist Judges now legislate from the bench.

As spokesman Tupp said, “This is outlined in Florida’s Constitution and has been in place for more than a century and under multiple gubernatorial administrations.”

Tupp said he believes “that people who have been convicted of felony offenses, including crimes like murder, violence against children and domestic violence, should demonstrate that they can live a life free of crime while being accountable to our communities.”

Just as it is true of illegals getting to decide our policies, some Americans do not want felons deciding laws and policies through the electoral process. At what point should Americans be deprived of voting rights?

This judge has ordered Scott to create a new voting rights system for felons — all felons — by April 26. The goal, of course, is power in the election. The Obama judge suggested in his order he wants their rights restored and quickly with Florida drawing up the plan. Florida is violating the 1st and 14th Amendments to the United States Constitution, he says. It will add hundreds of thousands of new Democrat voters.