Obama Judge Strikes! Admin Can’t Ask on Census If One’s a Citizen!

An Obama federal judge in the southern district of New York has ruled against the Trump administration’s decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census.

The Trump administration can’t ask if someone is a citizen, even though it was done in 1950.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman ordered the administration to stop its plans to include the question on forms for the upcoming national head count “without curing the legal defects”, the judge identified in his opinion released on Tuesday.

The Trump administration announced last year that the 2020 census would include a question about U.S. citizenship status. The left likes to call the question “controversial” because they disagree with it.

The added question was: “Is this person a citizen of the United States?” All U.S. households have not been asked such a question on the census since 1950.

Furman has noted that he does not expect his order to be the final word on the question’s fate. The district court ruling in New York is expected to be appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and, ultimately, to the Supreme Court.

The Obama appointee’s brother Jason Furman served as Obama’s financial adviser. Justice Roberts said there are no Obama judges, but all one has to do to disprove that is look at the Supreme Court on which he sits.

Here’s 277-page opinion striking down citizenship question on 2020 census. Federal judge rules “hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of people will go uncounted in the census if the citizenship question is included.” https://t.co/SuRAWDM2H0 pic.twitter.com/1AJqtSVQkU — Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 15, 2019