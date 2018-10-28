Obama Just Lied Again & It’s Bad

Barack Obama won’t stop causing trouble and he will lie through his teeth to do it.

Former President Obama actually said, “I’d like to think there are compassionate conservatives out there who think there’s nothing compassionate about ripping immigrant children from the arms of their mothers at the border and putting them in pens.”

THAT’S WHAT HE DID

Barack Obama separated about 72,000 children from parents according to HuffPo.

This is from the left-wing Alter-net on June 26, 2014:

Washington’s cruel immigration policies are separating tens of thousands of parents from their children who are living here perfectly legally. According to a report obtained by the Huffington Post, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) last year carried out more than 72,000 deportations of parents who said they had U.S.-born children.

This startlingly high number comes from reports sent by ICE in April to the Senate Appropriations Committee and the Judiciary Committee, which lay out 72,410 removals of immigrants who said they had one or more U.S.-born children in 2013. Children born in the U.S. are automatically granted citizenship, but millions of them (approximately 4.5 million according to a report by Human Impact Partners), have at least one, sometimes two parents who are undocumented. The reports emerge precisely at a time when President Obama faces increasing pressure to change immigration policies in order to keep families together, and the House completely stalls immigration reform.

HuffPo corroborated the story.

He’s the man who kept children in cages.

